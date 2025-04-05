Cracking the Code to Academic Success

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As finals inch closer, stress levels are rising. Studying is the key component to easing pre-exam anxiety. An effective study routine isn’t about spending numerous hours staring at your notes—it’s about finding the right study technique that works for you. Struggling with burnout, attention span, and loads of information can make studying seem impossible. However, with the correct study method, you can deepen comprehension without spending all day studying. These techniques, especially when combined, will help you to study smarter, not harder.

Pomodoro Technique

Created by Francesco Cirillo, the Pomodoro technique allows for students to study large amounts of information while improving focus and preventing burnout.

To complete the Pomodoro technique:

Grab your study material and set a timer for 25 minutes. Continue studying with no distractions for the full time. Once the timer stops, take a five minute break. Grab a snack, use the bathroom, check your phone or whatever you can’t do while studying. Continue this process four times before increasing the break time by 10 minutes to relax before continuing.

Breaking down the information into Pomodoros helps keep overwhelming feelings at bay. Information overload is a major factor in studying burnout so take frequent breaks to decrease this risk. The Pomodoro technique may be best for you if you find yourself easily distracted or overworking yourself.

Feynman Technique

The Feynman Technique is a great option for students who are looking to deepen their understanding of a topic instead of memorizing information. Take the knowledge you already have on a topic and imagine teaching it. Grab a whiteboard or sheet of paper, and begin writing the essential information about the topic. Be sure to keep the information as simple as possible without disrupting your understanding. Ideally, you would simplify the information as if you were teaching a child. Any lapses in information are signs to continue going over the topic more. The Feynman Technique also works if you try teaching a friend or family member, however try to make sure it isn’t someone else in the class as they will already have deeper understanding than someone outside the class. This allows a third party to give questions that you may not have considered before.

Mind Mapping

Mind Mapping allows students to study the main components of a topic. It is focused on an overview understanding, pair mind mapping with another study technique to ensure full comprehension. To create a mind map, grab a piece of paper and in the center write the topic. Branch out from the overall topic with the main ideas that build upon the overall topic. These branches can be as detailed or simple as desired. Your mind map can include any information that you deem important. If you feel Mind Mapping alone is not enough to aid in comprehension, try pairing it with the Feynman Technique. Take your Mind Map and try using this to create a lecture to teach a friend or family member. If you feel as though you do not have enough information to properly teach, add more branches to the mind map.

SQ3R Method

The SQ3R method stands for Survey, Question, Read, Recite and Review. The SQ3R Method is beneficial for text-heavy subjects such as history or English because it breaks down each piece to help comprehension while reading. The SQ3R method helps build an understanding for the main information while creating a simple routine.

Survey: Begin by roughly reading the information for about 10 minutes to get comfortable with the main ideas.

Question: As you read, write down questions about the content that you believe will be pertinent to further understanding.

Read: Create notes on the main ideas as you read.

Recite: Check the questions you previously wrote down and try to answer them. If you can’t answer them, go back and reread.

Review: Continue to review the information in active recall to ensure appropriate comprehension.

Each technique has a different focus to help achieve a more successful study session. Identify your goal with your session and choose a method accordingly to feel more confident during finals season.