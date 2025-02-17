This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Four tips on how to handle an annoying situation

Living with roommates can be tough, and it tends to bring the worst out of people. This year I have learned that my patience has limits. My limits have been pulled, poked, and pushed at, by people who like to test the waters and see how far they could go.

During this year, I have been through it with childish behavior exhibited by one of my roommates who has really made me rethink my patience levels with people.

5 Tips to Combat Roommates

Setting boundaries with roommates can be tough. Here are my four tips on how to handle an annoying situation.

It is important to take deep breaths. I remind myself that we are all someone’s kid and we all go through it one day or another. I close my eyes and imagine myself walking across the stage with a diploma in my hand as I walk toward peace. Taking deep breaths is also relaxing and reduces anxiety when you are in stressful situations.

Having a designated “me” time, and closing yourself in an environment where they can not reach you. I live in an apartment with my own room, thankfully, so I can easily lock my roommate out and not let them in. Telling them I need time to myself because I’ve been stressed with school. If they keep knocking, tell them to go away. Be blunt and to the point.

Stay out as long as you can. I know it seems unfair because we usually pay for our rooming, but trust me. Join a club, team, or organization, and make those connections while having fun in college. The extra plus is getting away from that roommate so you have a period of peace and time.

Sometimes it is better to be honest and tell them how you feel. How their actions aren’t something that a person our age should be acting like. It’s going to be like ripping a bandaid off, but at the end of the day, it’ll be so refreshing. If they still act up, it’s time to bring in an RA (that is if you have a roommate on campus). RA’s are there to help you settle things down, maybe even for the best. They’re there to help and guide so make sure to use the resources they offer.

How to Handle Roommate Conflict

We all come from different backgrounds and cultures. We’ve experienced things differently from each other, it’s what makes us unique but we can’t all get along. Not everyone will click and be besties, it’s just how life is and college is a great place to learn this lesson.

You’re going to meet people who rub you the wrong way or make you wanna scream but it’s okay.

If you ever have a roommate that makes you stop and think “Am I crazy or did this just happen?” It’s best to bring it up right there and then.

This doesn’t mean every roommate you’ll have will be bad. It is important to know that you should never let anyone step over your boundaries and make you feel unhappy to be at your dorm.