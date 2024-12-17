This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

We all love our roommates, but it is easy to occasionally bicker throughout the school year. Here are some tips to keep the bickering to a minimum and your safe space positive.

communication

Nothing is more important than communication. At this point in my college life, I have heard almost every single one of my friends complain about something their roommate does. When I asked whether they communicated this, most of them said no. It is important to remember that nobody is a mind reader, no matter how much time roommates may spend together. Communicating clearly and directly before emotions bottle up and an unnecessary argument is caused is an essential part of being a roommate. Always keep calm when approaching a topic of disagreement, so a mature conversation can be had. Remember that it is always okay to take a break from a heated conversation and return to it later.

SET BOUNDARIES

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels Everybody has different boundaries that they live and abide by. Make sure that you and your roommate are on the same page before moving in together. While some differences are tolerable and compromises can always be made, some people are not compatible as roommates. Always remember that it is totally okay to be friends with someone but not be able to commit to being roommates with them. Creating a list of expectations could be helpful when searching for a roommate.

PRACTICE SELF AWARENESS

It is important to remember that you have obligations as a roommate. Like any other relationship in your life, you are expected to be a respectful and responsible roommate. Being able to recognize how certain actions or habits may affect those around you is an admirable trait. No one is perfect and make sure you are capable of changing harmful patterns if necessary. Never be too afraid to apologize when you are in the wrong, because everybody has been there at some point. Overall, it is essential to be honest with yourself and accept feedback from those you live with.

DO NOT TEXT IMPORTANT ISSUES

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels Texting can sometimes come off as passive-aggressive through punctuation, emojis and other digital factors. Texting your roommates is never a good idea when hoping to have a serious conversation regarding issues or miscommunications. Anger or frustrations can be misconstrued over messages and will most likely cause a larger problem in the long run. If you must text an issue, text carefully so that you come across as friendly and open to communication.

CHANGE ROOMS