How I Stay Active When My Workout Routine Falls Through

Finding the motivation to work out is difficult enough on its own. Adding classes, homework, a job, and extracurriculars on top of that may make it seem impossible. As a college student, I understand the challenges that come with wanting to stay active and physically fit. I’ve noticed that my consistent workouts over the summer or winter break back home don’t stick with me as I start a new semester of school.

Nonetheless, over time, I’ve found some great ways to ease back into a routine that benefits my health and allows me to practice fitness even when dealing with the stresses of college.

Exercise as a form of distraction

I’ve noticed many college students neglect to exercise to make time for studying or engaging in other activities. However, I’ve found that in moments of stress, exercise does have its benefits, even if it serves as a distraction.

For me, physical activity is a lot easier to maintain by making very small changes in my daily life. I don’t need to be at the gym five days a week for two hours per session to be healthy. In fact, if I choose to walk to all of my classes or just do a short yoga workout on YouTube in the morning, I’m increasing my wellness.

Exercise as a part of my routine

While it’s definitely okay to skip a workout occasionally, establishing it as an important part of my routine is what helps me stay consistent. I try to think of exercise as a daily habit; it’s similar to brushing my teeth or showering. Because I brush my teeth every day and shower every day (they’re critical components of my lifestyle, after all), I view working out in a similar fashion.

It helps me to set aside a nonnegotiable chunk of time in my day dedicated to some sort of physical movement. It doesn’t even need to be something intense. For example, reserving 8 to 9 a.m. for a walk is an easy way for me to hold myself accountable and ensure I’m practicing healthy habits.

Exercising with friends

Hanging out with friends who also enjoy working out has been a motivating way for me to stay active as a college student. Going to the gym with friends isn’t only fun, but it’s also a wonderful way to stay committed to socializing.

The Leach Recreation Center at FSU offers several group fitness classes, ranging from mat pilates to yoga to spin. If someone doesn’t have people they can work out with but also doesn’t feel like working out alone, attending the fitness classes at the Leach is a great way to meet new individuals who have similar interests. The Leach is at a convenient location on campus, and because it’s free, it’s a great choice for students who want to dedicate time to exercise, especially during spare time between classes.

Exercise isn’t a main concern

Finally, I prioritize fitness by understanding that I won’t always be perfect. College is hard, and life happens. When I’m consumed by homework, stressed about exams, dealing with personal issues, or simply burnt out, working out isn’t really my main concern. I allow myself to take breaks when needed and give myself grace because I know that no matter what, I’m trying my best.

Taking small steps every day toward being physically active, intentionally setting aside time for exercise, involving friends in workouts, and being mindful of maintaining a positive balance between exercise and rest are a few of the things that allow me to stay fit even throughout a busy semester. No one’s experience with exercise is exactly the same, so remember to do what works for you!

