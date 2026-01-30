6 Ways Walking 10,000 Steps a Day Transformed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At first, when I saw posts about the importance of walking 10,000 steps a day on my feed, I was annoyed. I thought this was just another fitness fad, an unexplained number thrown out by fitness fanatics, and that it would be unrealistic and unhelpful. However, after trying it, I can now say that 10,000 steps is so much more than just a number. It’s changed my entire approach to movement, fitness, and health.

At the start of winter break, I was the biggest couch potato. I spent most of my days bedrotting, scrolling on my phone, watching shows, and convincing myself that it was well deserved after a busy semester. Since the break was only a few weeks long, I didn’t want to pay for a gym membership, which quickly became my excuse for not exercising whatsoever.

One day, I was tired of feeling sluggish and decided to go for a walk, so I grabbed my headphones and went for a walk around my neighborhood. Almost instantly, I felt calmer and more present.

After realizing how much better I felt, I don’t want to stop going out for walks. In this new year, I’ve set a goal to hit 10,000 steps a day. Some days I fall short, and that’s completely okay. What matters is that the simple act of walking has dramatically shifted how I feel both mentally and physically. What started as a low-effort, budget-friendly alternative to the gym has completely reshaped my mindset around fitness. Now, I can finally say I understand the hype around this fitness trend.

Stronger Each Day View this post on Instagram I used to think workouts only counted if they were high-impact. However, I now realize walking is a great alternative for people who don’t have the energy for high-impact workouts or simply aren’t in the mood that day. Anything is better than nothing, so if you’re struggling to get motivation to do heavy lifting, I recommend taking a walk or doing other low-impact workouts. Walking is low-pressure and easily accessible, while also providing many benefits. I’ve come to realize that daily tasks, such as walking up stairs, walking uphill, or completing short runs, don’t seem to tire me as much as they once did. Even though I’m not lifting hundreds of pounds, I can see that my body is becoming stronger, and that’s more than enough for me. Improved Focus and Attention Span My mind races over 80 mph, and sometimes the hardest thing is to slow down and focus on the task at hand. I’m guilty of having multiple tabs open at once and switching between tasks every two seconds. However, since I began walking as part of my daily routine, I was surprised to notice some changes. The walk gave my mind a break from constant focus. After the walk, I found it much easier to focus on a single task. While I used to experience overwhelming feelings when trying to complete individual tasks, I now find myself mentally organized and grounded. As a result, my productivity has improved significantly. A Reliable Mood Booster View this post on Instagram Whenever I’m in a bad mood, my family always tells me, “Just go for a walk.” I used to be offended by this advice, feeling like my emotions were being dismissed. Now, I understand why everyone says it. Walking has become my go-to reset button. When frustration and exhaustion hit an all-time high, stepping away from my to-do list and getting my steps in helps more than forcing myself to “push through.” Being present in the moment, even for a short walk, has never failed to improve my mood. Vibing on the Move One of my favorite unexpected benefits of walking is the opportunity for intentional “me time.” I use my walks to listen to audiobooks, podcasts, or music, which makes the experience feel relaxing. It’s a productive way to unwind, learn something new, or simply escape for a little while, and I genuinely look forward to it every day. Small Steps, New Body, and Better Sleep I didn’t start walking with the goal of changing my body, but the changes happened naturally. My endurance improved, my legs feel stronger, and I feel more comfortable moving throughout the day. These changes aren’t dramatic or immediate, but they are consistent and sustainable, which makes them even more rewarding. Perhaps the biggest surprise has been how much walking improved my sleep. In fact, there’s even research that supports this. By staying active throughout the day, my body feels more ready to rest at night. The Joy of Being Outside Strolling outside each day has been very helpful in reducing stress and alleviating anxiety. If I had to choose between walking on a treadmill and walking outside, I’d choose walking outside, as long as the weather is nice. There’s something about the fresh air that being on a treadmill just can’t compete with! Getting fresh air, sunshine, and simply experiencing the world around us provides an experience far greater than I ever thought possible. Walking for exercise alone has helped to relieve anxiety and improve my mood. Research in the International Journal of Psychophysiology shows that even a short quarter-mile walk in a natural setting, at any pace, can boost mental well-being, lowering stress and anxiety more effectively than an indoor workout. Although I use SPF, going outside and getting 10,000 steps has also given me a tan that I love. This habit of 10,000 steps a day has changed me in more ways than I could’ve ever imagined.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your headphones, find your favorite playlist or podcast, and go for a stroll!

