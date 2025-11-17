Podcasts That Deserve a Spot in Your Library

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re in a time when everyone is constantly on some technological platform. We walk while looking down at our phones, and we’re always scrolling through social media apps. I think a lot of us have lost the art of living freely or picking up a book to fall into another world.

While some forms of social media have taken a negative toll on society, there’s also a surprisingly uplifting and creative side to it. If you’ve ever had someone tell you to put your phone down and touch grass, or insist that your phone is somehow causing your stomachache, then maybe that person just hasn’t accessed the cool side of social media yet. I like to think of it as the side filled with blogs, Pinterest boards, and podcasts!

Podcasts are an art form that I truly believe is underrated. There’s a podcast for everything. If you want to watch your favorite influencer sit down with your favorite celebrity, listen to a podcast. If you need uplifting affirmations or words to inspire you, there’s also a podcast for that. If you want to hear friends rant and debrief their days, like they’re on FaceTime with you, there’s a podcast for that, too!

Podcasts are a great way to take in information, refocus your mind, and let yourself feel understood! There are, of course, a few that I listen to more than others, so here are some of my favorites that I think are worth adding to your rotation.

Moments Podcast with Lexi Hidalgo

https://open.spotify.com/show/2lesfzFRCkTxgxLRnuKren

Lexi Hidalgo is a TikTok creator and influencer who became known for her yoga videos and her series about living in Hawaii with YouTuber Hannah Meloche. She’s become a huge advocate for not giving up on yourself. Even when you’re struggling, she often reminds listeners to keep at least one part of themselves that believes they’ll make it through their rough patches. Her healthy mindset and strong support system shine through in every episode.

When I listen to her podcast, I feel like I’m hearing from someone who’s struggled with similar things that I’ve faced, whether it’s insecurities or overthinking. She’s learned from those struggles and now helps others push through their own challenges. She encourages listeners to love every moment of their lives because flowers won’t grow if they never face a storm, and after the storm passes, the sun always returns.

A lot of Hidalgo’s open-mindedness comes from years of yoga training and meditation, which have taught her to trust herself. She shares and understands how, even if she doesn’t know the reason for a current struggle, she’s still in the middle of a story and will eventually reach a brighter ending.

The Moments Podcast is named after the moments that’ve shaped her life. Whether she’s talking about a recent trip or reflecting on someone important to her, she’s always looking closely at the meaningful experiences that’ve left an impact on her.

I love her podcast because it’s so inspirational. She talks a lot about, based on her own experiences, how to deal with anxiety and build a life that feels fulfilling and aligned with what you truly want.

Delusional Diaries with Jaz and Halley

Jaz and Halley are two influencers, mainly known through TikTok and Instagram, who became best friends and now navigate life together in New York. Many people recently discovered them when Jaz recorded and shared her entire wedding weekend in real time. Their podcast reflects their friendship and feels like they’ve added you to their group chat. It has the energy of weekly FaceTime calls, complete with catch-ups about the highs and lows of life in NYC.

Delusional Diaries isn’t meant to be deep or educational. It’s meant to be lighthearted and funny. It’s simply two best friends having everyday conversations, except now they have microphones. They talk about everything from relationship problems to why they’ll always be best friends, but never roommates.

I love this podcast because, in a world that can feel overly filtered and media-trained, it’s refreshing to hear two people share their lives honestly and with zero concern for what anyone thinks. They’re just having fun and debriefing their week, which I know so many girls appreciate, because who doesn’t love a good debrief!

Therapuss with Jake Shane

Jake Shane is an influencer and comedian best known for his humorous TikTok reenactments of historical or random events. He built a huge following from these improvised skits, especially those in which he plays unexpected characters. One of these skits is a tomato finding out it’s actually a fruit and not a vegetable. His comedic timing is unmatched, but beyond TikTok, he also hosts his podcast, Therаpuss.

Therapuss is a podcast where Jake sits in a pretend therapist’s chair and enters a therapy-style session with his guests, who range from celebrities to his closest friends. At the end of every episode, he does a segment where he and his guest help followers work through their problems in a way that blends humor with sincerity. Listeners send in what they’re dealing with, and the pair speedruns through advice.

I love Shane’s podcast because it feels like watching your favorite celebrity be interviewed by someone who’s genuinely funny and incredibly down-to-earth. You get honest conversations, stories about celebrities’ lives, and a little mock therapy session at the end. If you need a laugh after a hard day or you’re obsessed with a particular celebrity, this is such a great podcast to pick up.

At the end of the day, podcasts are such a sweet reminder that you’re never really navigating life alone. There’s always someone out there sharing their stories, giving advice, or just chatting about their day in a way that makes you feel seen.

Social media might get a bad reputation sometimes, but corners like these make it a little brighter and a lot more comforting. Find a podcast, press play, and let yourself unwind!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!