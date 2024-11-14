How I Keep Yoga in My Routine at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

My all-time favorite class in high school was my junior year yoga class every morning. Even though school started super early, it was the best activity start to my day. My friend Emily and I would walk in about five minutes early and put our mats right next to each other for Mr. Heisler’s yoga routine of the day. I learned different sun salutations, breathing techniques, and meditations. As my junior year ended, I knew that yoga would be part of my life long after that class.

When I came to FSU, I knew I wanted to find ways to keep yoga part of my routine and have a solid community to lean on. I went to the involvement fair right when school started and researched different ways I could continue yoga at FSU.

Now, I’ve found my favorite ways to do yoga while at FSU, and I have compiled them! Whether you’re looking for ways to try yoga for the first time or you’re a yoga veteran, this article has the resources you’ll need!

Yoga Club at FSU

I was so excited to see a Yoga Club table at the involvement fair a few months ago, and I immediately followed them on Instagram to research their class options. The club has two membership types: Garnet and Gold.

For the Gold membership, you can pay $10 at the beginning of the semester to access four classes a week plus any special events. Luckily, now that it’s halfway through the semester, the Gold membership has dropped to $5!

Anyone who wants to join for free can be a Garnet member and have access to any collaborations or special events throughout the semester. However, I think the dues for a Gold membership are worth it, especially compared to studio prices. My mom pays over $10 for every professional yoga class she attends in Illinois!

Leach Student Recreation Center

The Leach is for you if you’re looking for another option with multiple classes but without the price tag. They have many free group classes, specifically Vinyasa Yoga classes. They have different class times and instructors throughout the week, so you can find a class that you enjoy and that works with your schedule!

At-Home Videos

During my senior year of high school, my favorite way to do yoga was finding routine videos on YouTube. It doesn’t have the same feeling as a community doing yoga together, but it’s a great alternative if you can’t make the set class times at FSU. Also, combining at-home routines with attending the in-person offerings at FSU is the perfect balance.

I personally love the freedom of finding your own videos. If you’re under a time constraint, you’re guaranteed to find something online that fits your schedule. I know some of us were obsessed with the Chloe Ting workouts during the pandemic, but I prefer the calming nature of at-home flows instead.

Finding ways to continue yoga in college has eased my transition much more than I could’ve predicted. I hope these tips can help people get involved with yoga here on FSU’s campus and meet some new people! The yoga community is so kind and supportive, so don’t hesitate to put yourself out there. I’m sure you can find a flow that fits you from Vinyasa to Savasana!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!