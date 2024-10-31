The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

I know how it feels to feel like not doing anything in terms of self-care. Self-care for me (unfortunately) is sometimes pushed aside because of how busy my life can get. We tend to forget that our health & overall wellbeing should be our priority. Well, I decided to take the reins back & began focusing more on taking care of myself. I know we are busy, but taking time out of OUR lives for OURSELVES is vital.

MAKE THAT DOCTOR’S APPT

I know, I know, so cliche. But really, this is so important. I am always so shocked to hear yet another person say they haven’t seen a doctor in years or gotten that pain checked out (me included). We are all grown now & our health is so important that I can’t even put it to words.

2. TAKE THAT EVERYTHING SHOWER

There is something special about our everything shower routine. It’s one of the most personal self-care moments because you truly take so much time making sure you feel good and come out of it feeling like a goddess ready to take over the world!

3.PAMPER YOURSELF, GO TO A SALON

I don’t care if its the hair salon, nail salon, eyebrow place or even a tattoo parlor, go pamper yourself! I know this might be a bit expensive but these are also such feel-good experiences & we all deserve it! If funds are low, do a DIY salon. Sometimes there is nothing better than pampering yourself in the comfort of your own home.

4. DO AN AT-HOME SPA NIGHT

Talking about DIY pampering nights, how about a spa night? Get some face masks, maybe splurge on a foot bath machine or a massage chair, warm some towels, and most importantly, relax!

5. BUY THAT SKINCARE

I just know there is at least one skincare product that’s out there that you have been eyeing & debating on whether to buy it or not. Let me make it easy for you: just do it. Even better if it’s more than one product so you can play around with your skincare routine & spice things up! & if you aren’t needing any new skincare, just treat yourself to something you want, because why not? What do you work so hard for?

6. DO AN AT-HOME WORKOUT

This might be something you already do on your day-to-day routine, but I just want to reiterate how important health is. No excuses, put on a good youtube Zumba video or download a workout app & put on your favorite songs and just go crazy! Just remember the amazing feeling you get after a workout!

7. SPEND TIME WITH YOUR LOVED ONES

This is another ultimate self care tip. Do you know how easy it is to detach yourself from people you love when you are busy? It’s time we fixed that and did it more often because it’s important to have a healthy balance. I know this is a self-care post, but sometimes being around your loved ones after not being together for a while is a form of self-care.

8. START MANIFESTING, BUT SERIOUSLY.

Honestly, creating vision boards & doing affirmations has helped my life tremendously. It gives you that motivation to keep going and working hard for what you love/want. It helps us push ourselves to achieve our personal & career goals, plus it truly works! I swear by it, just be sure to be consistent, thats the key.

9. CLEAN & THROW IT AWAY

Sometimes clutter in our lives is what is making us have that dark cloud above us. Think about how elated you feel once your whole house or room is clean. When we have a clean environment, we feel so much better, lighter & happier. Think like this: your environment speaks directly to how you feel, & if you have a clean one, you will always feel confident & there is a saying about a clean and uncluttered home brings in more money! So clean out that mess & throw away ANYTHING that isn’t serving a purpose or excites you. Your mind will feel clearer & you will have more time to focus on your goals!

10. GO ON A SOLO TRIP

This might be scary and a huge challenge, but I swear you learn to love yourself more and more if you are actually by yourself & even more so traveling outside of your comfort zone. Pushing yourself to be alone, learning new things & experiencing firsts by yourself is healing.