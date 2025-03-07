The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years Pilates, an exercise technique created in Germany by Joseph Hubertus Pilates in the early 1920s, has experienced a resurgence through social media apps.​​ This has created questions about the growing culture, “It feels like you’re in the popular group in high school,” said Kate Thorndike, a member of both CorePower and True Fusion fitness studios.

Social media apps such as TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest have transformed body and exercise culture, promoting workout studios such as CorePower or TrueFusion, which can cost up to $200 per month. An active member at CorePower, Riley Wheeless, said “I think it is absurd that workout classes are that much, but if you go enough, it can justify it.”

This element can create an opulent atmosphere within the classes, this is especially apparent with the outfits worn, “There’s a lot of Alo, Set Active, Lululemon, cute sets, and everyone looks the same,” said Thorndike.

Activewear sets from all three brands can range from $120 to $250, depending on the type of clothing. This creates a level of exclusivity through the expectation of having a certain look.

“There’s an expectation that is made in the class. I’ll go and I’m like I’m not wearing the cutest alo set and my yoga mat is my moms from the 90s”, said Wheeless, when reflecting on the insecurities she had when beginning CorePower.

To others who can adhere to the wealthy lifestyle, embrace the exclusivity, “I like wearing the outfits and walking down the Hill and having people see me as a person who does CorePower, that is a fun feeling.” said Thorndike.

Despite the exclusivity, pilates offers an alternative to working out independently, “I would not workout if it wasn’t for pilates”, said Thorndike, reflecting on her memberships.

However, like most workout classes with a mostly female demographic, there is an inevitable battle between self-acceptance and comparison, “Pilates reminds me of ballet class, everyone is in a bra and tiny shorts. The class is covered in mirrors, I’m either looking at myself in a weird position or looking at someone else that I want to be,” said Thorndike when reflecting on the lack of body diversity.

A term, “pilate arms,” has originated from TikTok, referring to arms of naturally skinny celebrities such as Miley Cyrus. This term puts emphasis on the end result of pilates with no reference to different body types, creating a false expectation. “It’s hard because it gives the connotation that only skinny people can do this, making it impossible to go and not immediately compare yourself size wise,” said Wheeless, reflecting on the term.

Pilate studios such as CorePower and TrueFusion have a long way to go when it comes to inclusivity. Instead of social media promoting false body standards, there should be an emphasis on self-acceptance by fostering a more diverse and supportive atmosphere, “The best way to do it is be competitive with yourself,” said Wheeless.