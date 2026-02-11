Trying Viral Dollar Tree Makeup & Skincare 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maybe it’s just me, but I’ve been seeing tons of videos lately about Dollar Tree and their selection of beauty products, most of which are dupes for high-end makeup and skincare. Of course, I had to try for myself to see if these were really worth the hype.

Glow Up Toner: After seeing a striking similarity to another certain watermelon skincare brand, I must say that I had high expectations for these products. Unfortunately, this line didn’t do it for me. Starting with the toner, it felt more like a serum to me with how thick the product sat on my skin. The scent was also incredibly overpowering.

Glow Up Serum: The serum was probably the product I liked most out of the three, as the pump bottle made for a perfect applicator, and the scent wasn’t as strong. I could see myself using this as a prep product before applying makeup in the mornings because of how glowy it made my skin. But I wouldn’t be using this nightly, expecting to see results.

Glow Up Night Moisturizer: The moisturizer essentially felt like the same product as the serum, way too liquid for what should be a nighttime product. The product sitting in the tub was difficult to use, as I couldn’t effectively “scoop” up such a thin liquid from a pot.

Dermasil Oatmeal Toner: Perusing the links online, I now see that they also have a Glycolic Toner (linked above), which they didn’t have in stock at the store I visited! Still, I was very pleased with the Oatmeal Toner I ended up buying from Dermasil. It was the perfect balance of soothing oatmeal with the cleansing properties of a toner. The only downside was a strange smell, which is becoming a common theme among these products.

Ioni Lashes & Glue: I adore the pair of lashes I picked out! For being so cheap, I was worried they might look plastic-y, but not at all. These felt like lashes I’d find at Ulta or Sephora. The glue was nothing special beyond what lash glue is expected to do. It effectively held my lashes and wasn’t visible, all while being more than half the price of typical drugstore glues!

Ioni Liquid Blush: Honestly, this might be my favorite of all the products I tried. I am a huge liquid blush lover, and this felt comparable to the Rare Beauty liquid blush that I typically use. While this is less pigmented, I think that makes it easier to work with and blend out. When I checked in the store, they had a few color options, even though they aren’t listed online.

Ioni Lip Oil: I did really enjoy this product as well. It definitely sits on the oil side of a lip oil (compared to others that feel more glossy), but it still retains pigment very nicely! I think Ioni is a brand I’ll definitely keep my eye out for in the future because I loved all their products.

Is it worth it?

For only $1.25 each, these products exceeded all of my expectations! Even products that I wouldn’t repurchase (I’m looking at you, Watermelon Glow…) were still pretty good for how little they cost. I would highly recommend heading to your local Dollar Tree to see what products they have available. I will definitely be going back to restock my new favorite products when I run out.