Baddie on a Budget, Look Good Without Going Broke (DIY Skin/Haircare Edition)

Being alive in this economy is already expensive as it is, and on top of that, we’re all trying to be the best version of ourselves. However, there is a way that you can still be your baddest self without going broke. Below are just a few hair and skin care tips and tricks recommended by me and others that won’t cost you a fortune.
Hair Care
You can take care of your hair by using hair oils, and friendly DIY hair masks.
Hair Oils:
For Dry or Damaged Hair
- Coconut Oil: Rich in lauric acid, penetrates the hair shaft deeply. Great for moisture and UV protection.
- Olive Oil: Anti-inflammatory and deeply hydrating. Helps with scalp health and winter dryness.
- Argan Oil: Loaded with antioxidants and vitamin E. Protects against protein loss and adds shine.
For Hair Growth & Scalp Health
- Castor Oil: High in ricinoleic acid, promotes circulation and stimulates hair follicles.
- Rosemary Oil: Shown to be as effective as minoxidil in some studies for hair regrowth.
- Peppermint Oil: Invigorates the scalp and may help with follicle stimulation.
For Frizz & Shine
- Jojoba Oil: Mimics natural scalp oils, lightweight and non-greasy.
- Sweet Almond Oil: Smooths strands and adds a glossy finish.
- Grapeseed Oil: Lightweight and ideal for fine hair prone to frizz.
For Curly or Coarse Hair
- Avocado Oil: Rich in fatty acids and vitamins A, D, and E. Deeply nourishing.
- Shea Oil: Softens and defines curls while sealing in moisture.
- Macadamia Oil: Great for detangling and smoothing thick textures.
How to Use Hair Oils Effectively
- Scalp Treatment: Massage warm oil into the scalp, leave for 30–60 minutes, then shampoo.
- Leave-In Shine: Apply a few drops to damp or dry hair, focusing on ends.
- Overnight Mask: Coat hair in oil, wrap in a towel or cap, and rinse in the morning.
- Heat Protection: Use lightweight oils like argan or grapeseed before styling.
DIY Hair Masks:
1. Avocado + Honey + Olive Oil
- Best for: Dry, brittle hair
- How to use: Mash 1 ripe avocado, mix with 1 tbsp honey and 1 tbsp olive oil. Apply for 20–30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.
2. Banana + Coconut Oil + Yogurt
- Best for: Frizz and dullness
- How to use: Blend 1 banana with 1 tbsp coconut oil and 2 tbsp plain yogurt. Leave on for 25 minutes.
3. Egg + Castor Oil + Aloe Vera
- Best for: Strengthening and growth
- How to use: Mix 1 egg with 1 tbsp castor oil and 2 tbsp aloe vera gel. Apply for 30 minutes, then rinse with cool water.
Tips for Use
- Apply masks to clean, damp hair.
- Use once or twice a week depending on hair needs.
- Cover with a shower cap for deeper penetration.
- Rinse with cool water to seal the cuticle and boost shine.
Skin Care
DIY Face Masks:
1. Turmeric + Rice Flour or Gram Flour + Yogurt (Twice a week)
- Ingredients: 1 pinch of turmeric, 1 spoon of yogurt, 1 tbsp of gram or rice flour
- Benefits: Removes dead skin, calms inflammation, anti-bacterial, skin brightening
- How to use: Apply with an applicator (unused makeup brush), let it dry on your face and rub it off and wash.
- Tip: It does not stain if you don’t use cooking turmeric and don’t use a lot of it!
2. Oatmeal & Yogurt Scrub (one a week)
- Ingredients: 2 tbsp ground oats, 1 tbsp plain yogurt, 1 tsp honey
- Benefits: Removes dead skin and calms inflammation
- How to use: Gently scrub in circular motions, rinse with lukewarm water
3. Oatmeal & Honey Face Mask
- Ingredients: 1 spoon ground oats, 1 tbsp honey, 1 tbsp warm water
- Benefits: Hydrating, calming, and provides a gentle detox
- How to use: Apply for 15–20 minutes, rinse with cool water
- Tip: Blend the dry oats for smaller and more effective exfoliant
4. Honey & Aloe Cleanser
- Ingredients: 1 tbsp raw honey, 1 tbsp aloe vera gel
- Benefits: Antibacterial, soothing, and provides gentle hydration
- How to use: Mix and massage onto damp skin for 1 minute, rinse with warm water
5. Egg White & Rice Pape
- Ingredients: 1 egg, 1 or 2 sheets of rice paper
- Benefits: Antibacterial, exfoliating, hair removal
- How to use: Cut up rice paper so it can fit your face, dip rice paper into egg white until damp and place on face. Let this sit on your face until dry and you can peel it off
Lip Scrubs
Classic Sugar & Honey Scrub
- Ingredients:
- 1 tsp brown or white sugar
- 1 tsp raw honey
- Benefits: Exfoliates dead skin and deeply moisturizes.
- How to use: Mix and gently rub on lips for 1 minute. Rinse off with warm water.
Coconut Oil & Coffee Scrub
- Ingredients:
- 1 tsp ground coffee
- 1 tsp coconut oil
- Benefits: Stimulates circulation and adds a natural plump.
- How to use: Massage in circular motions, then rinse. Use 1–2x/week.
Strawberry Lip Polish
- Ingredients:
- 1 mashed strawberry
- 1 tsp sugar
- ½ tsp honey
- Benefits: Natural fruit acids brighten and soften lips.
- How to use: Rub gently, rinse, and follow with balm.
Tips for Use
- Scrub no more than 2–3 times per week to avoid irritation.
- Always follow with a hydrating lip balm or oil.
- Store extra scrub in a small airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.
Body Scrubs
Basic Sugar Scrub (Gentle & Hydrating)
Ingredients: 1 cup granulated sugar (white or brown), ½ cup coconut oil (melted), Optional: 5 drops essential oil (lavender, peppermint, or citrus)
Instructions: Mix sugar and coconut oil until it forms a sandy paste, add essential oil if desired, store in an airtight jar. Use 2–3 times per week in the shower.
Benefits: Great for dry or sensitive skin. Coconut oil moisturizes while sugar exfoliates.
“Sugar is a natural humectant and gentle exfoliant, while coconut oil provides deep hydration and antimicrobial protection.” — Dr. Archna Agrawal, Naturopathic Skin Expert
Coffee Scrub (Cellulite & Circulation Boost)
Ingredients: 1 cup ground coffee, ½ cup organic coconut oil, ½ cup sea salt or brown sugar, 1 tbsp cinnamon (optional)
Instructions: Mix all ingredients until well combined, massage onto damp skin in circular motions, rinse thoroughly.
Benefits: Coffee stimulates blood flow and may reduce the appearance of cellulite.
“Caffeine in coffee scrubs may help reduce the appearance of cellulite by improving circulation and firming the skin.” — Laura, Natural Beauty Blogger 🔗Our Oily House – Coffee Scrub Benefits
“Coffee is rich in antioxidants and can help neutralize free radicals, reduce inflammation, and brighten the skin.” — Gustavo Huffman, CoffeePlusThree 🔗 CoffeePlusThree – Coffee & Coconut Oil Scrub Guide
Oatmeal & Yogurt Scrub (Soothing & Anti-inflammatory)
Ingredients: ½ cup ground oats, 2 tbsp plain yogurt, 1 tbsp honey
Instructions: Mix into a thick paste, apply to the skin and let sit for 5–10 minutes before rinsing.
Benefits: Ideal for sensitive or irritated skin. Oats calm inflammation, yogurt adds probiotics.
“Oatmeal calms and protects, while yogurt provides mild exfoliation with lactic acid. Together, they’re ideal for sensitive or stressed skin.” — DIY Beauty Corner 🔗 Oatmeal & Yogurt Scrub – DIY Beauty Corner diybeautycorner.com
“Yogurt’s lactic acid dissolves impurities and dead skin cells, while oatmeal buffs away rough patches.” — LIVID Magazine – Daniel Watson 🔗 LIVID Magazine – Oatmeal & Yogurt Scrub
DIY Skin Care Gentle Scrub with Oatmeal and Yogurt – LIVID
Tips for Use
- Always apply to wet skin in the shower.
- Use gentle circular motions—don’t scrub too hard.
- Rinse with warm water, then moisturize.
- Avoid over-exfoliating: 2–3 times per week is plenty.
If you use any of the DIY scrubs or masks, please patch test before using and be aware of any undiagnosed allergies you may have. These are just ideas that I have seen online and some that I have tried myself and use weekly. I would definitely recommend using these remedies over store bought products because they are natural and don’t have chemicals that lead to unknown side effects. (They are also cheaper!)
For those that don’t have access or the time to do these remedies, that’s totally understandable! I would recommend using apps that allow you to scan and rate skincare products so you know if what you’re putting on your skin is healthy or not.
Recommended Apps:
- Yuka (my number one fav)
- OnSkin
- INCI Beauty
- Think Dirty- Shop Clean
- SkinSAFE
