Baddie on a Budget, Look Good Without Going Broke (DIY Skin/Haircare Edition)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being alive in this economy is already expensive as it is, and on top of that, we’re all trying to be the best version of ourselves. However, there is a way that you can still be your baddest self without going broke. Below are just a few hair and skin care tips and tricks recommended by me and others that won’t cost you a fortune.

Hair Care

You can take care of your hair by using hair oils, and friendly DIY hair masks.

Hair Oils:

For Dry or Damaged Hair

Coconut Oil : Rich in lauric acid, penetrates the hair shaft deeply. Great for moisture and UV protection.

: Rich in lauric acid, penetrates the hair shaft deeply. Great for moisture and UV protection. Olive Oil : Anti-inflammatory and deeply hydrating. Helps with scalp health and winter dryness.

: Anti-inflammatory and deeply hydrating. Helps with scalp health and winter dryness. Argan Oil: Loaded with antioxidants and vitamin E. Protects against protein loss and adds shine.

For Hair Growth & Scalp Health

Castor Oil : High in ricinoleic acid, promotes circulation and stimulates hair follicles.

: High in ricinoleic acid, promotes circulation and stimulates hair follicles. Rosemary Oil : Shown to be as effective as minoxidil in some studies for hair regrowth.

: Shown to be as effective as minoxidil in some studies for hair regrowth. Peppermint Oil: Invigorates the scalp and may help with follicle stimulation.

For Frizz & Shine

Jojoba Oil : Mimics natural scalp oils, lightweight and non-greasy.

: Mimics natural scalp oils, lightweight and non-greasy. Sweet Almond Oil : Smooths strands and adds a glossy finish.

: Smooths strands and adds a glossy finish. Grapeseed Oil: Lightweight and ideal for fine hair prone to frizz.

For Curly or Coarse Hair

Avocado Oil : Rich in fatty acids and vitamins A, D, and E. Deeply nourishing.

: Rich in fatty acids and vitamins A, D, and E. Deeply nourishing. Shea Oil : Softens and defines curls while sealing in moisture.

: Softens and defines curls while sealing in moisture. Macadamia Oil: Great for detangling and smoothing thick textures.

How to Use Hair Oils Effectively

Scalp Treatment : Massage warm oil into the scalp, leave for 30–60 minutes, then shampoo.

: Massage warm oil into the scalp, leave for 30–60 minutes, then shampoo. Leave-In Shine : Apply a few drops to damp or dry hair, focusing on ends.

: Apply a few drops to damp or dry hair, focusing on ends. Overnight Mask : Coat hair in oil, wrap in a towel or cap, and rinse in the morning.

: Coat hair in oil, wrap in a towel or cap, and rinse in the morning. Heat Protection: Use lightweight oils like argan or grapeseed before styling.

DIY Hair Masks:

1. Avocado + Honey + Olive Oil

Best for : Dry, brittle hair

: Dry, brittle hair How to use: Mash 1 ripe avocado, mix with 1 tbsp honey and 1 tbsp olive oil. Apply for 20–30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.

2. Banana + Coconut Oil + Yogurt

Best for : Frizz and dullness

: Frizz and dullness How to use: Blend 1 banana with 1 tbsp coconut oil and 2 tbsp plain yogurt. Leave on for 25 minutes.

3. Egg + Castor Oil + Aloe Vera

Best for : Strengthening and growth

: Strengthening and growth How to use: Mix 1 egg with 1 tbsp castor oil and 2 tbsp aloe vera gel. Apply for 30 minutes, then rinse with cool water.

Tips for Use

Apply masks to clean, damp hair .

. Use once or twice a week depending on hair needs.

depending on hair needs. Cover with a shower cap for deeper penetration.

Rinse with cool water to seal the cuticle and boost shine.

Skin Care

DIY Face Masks:

1. Turmeric + Rice Flour or Gram Flour + Yogurt (Twice a week)

Ingredients: 1 pinch of turmeric, 1 spoon of yogurt, 1 tbsp of gram or rice flour

1 pinch of turmeric, 1 spoon of yogurt, 1 tbsp of gram or rice flour Benefits: Removes dead skin, calms inflammation, anti-bacterial, skin brightening

Removes dead skin, calms inflammation, anti-bacterial, skin brightening How to use: Apply with an applicator (unused makeup brush), let it dry on your face and rub it off and wash.

Apply with an applicator (unused makeup brush), let it dry on your face and rub it off and wash. Tip: It does not stain if you don’t use cooking turmeric and don’t use a lot of it!

2. Oatmeal & Yogurt Scrub (one a week)

Ingredients : 2 tbsp ground oats, 1 tbsp plain yogurt, 1 tsp honey

: 2 tbsp ground oats, 1 tbsp plain yogurt, 1 tsp honey Benefits : Removes dead skin and calms inflammation

: Removes dead skin and calms inflammation How to use: Gently scrub in circular motions, rinse with lukewarm water

3. Oatmeal & Honey Face Mask

Ingredients : 1 spoon ground oats, 1 tbsp honey, 1 tbsp warm water

: 1 spoon ground oats, 1 tbsp honey, 1 tbsp warm water Benefits : Hydrating, calming, and provides a gentle detox

: Hydrating, calming, and provides a gentle detox How to use : Apply for 15–20 minutes, rinse with cool water

: Apply for 15–20 minutes, rinse with cool water Tip: Blend the dry oats for smaller and more effective exfoliant

4. Honey & Aloe Cleanser

Ingredients : 1 tbsp raw honey, 1 tbsp aloe vera gel

: 1 tbsp raw honey, 1 tbsp aloe vera gel Benefits : Antibacterial, soothing, and provides gentle hydration

: Antibacterial, soothing, and provides gentle hydration How to use: Mix and massage onto damp skin for 1 minute, rinse with warm water

5. Egg White & Rice Pape

Ingredients : 1 egg, 1 or 2 sheets of rice paper

: 1 egg, 1 or 2 sheets of rice paper Benefits : Antibacterial, exfoliating, hair removal

: Antibacterial, exfoliating, hair removal How to use: Cut up rice paper so it can fit your face, dip rice paper into egg white until damp and place on face. Let this sit on your face until dry and you can peel it off

Lip Scrubs

Classic Sugar & Honey Scrub

Ingredients : 1 tsp brown or white sugar 1 tsp raw honey

: Benefits : Exfoliates dead skin and deeply moisturizes.

: Exfoliates dead skin and deeply moisturizes. How to use: Mix and gently rub on lips for 1 minute. Rinse off with warm water.

Coconut Oil & Coffee Scrub

Ingredients : 1 tsp ground coffee 1 tsp coconut oil

: Benefits : Stimulates circulation and adds a natural plump.

: Stimulates circulation and adds a natural plump. How to use: Massage in circular motions, then rinse. Use 1–2x/week.

Strawberry Lip Polish

Ingredients : 1 mashed strawberry 1 tsp sugar ½ tsp honey

: Benefits : Natural fruit acids brighten and soften lips.

: Natural fruit acids brighten and soften lips. How to use: Rub gently, rinse, and follow with balm.

Tips for Use

Scrub no more than 2–3 times per week to avoid irritation.

to avoid irritation. Always follow with a hydrating lip balm or oil .

. Store extra scrub in a small airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

Body Scrubs

Basic Sugar Scrub (Gentle & Hydrating)

Ingredients: 1 cup granulated sugar (white or brown), ½ cup coconut oil (melted), Optional: 5 drops essential oil (lavender, peppermint, or citrus)

Instructions: Mix sugar and coconut oil until it forms a sandy paste, add essential oil if desired, store in an airtight jar. Use 2–3 times per week in the shower.

Benefits: Great for dry or sensitive skin. Coconut oil moisturizes while sugar exfoliates.

“Sugar is a natural humectant and gentle exfoliant, while coconut oil provides deep hydration and antimicrobial protection.” — Dr. Archna Agrawal, Naturopathic Skin Expert

Coffee Scrub (Cellulite & Circulation Boost)

Ingredients: 1 cup ground coffee, ½ cup organic coconut oil, ½ cup sea salt or brown sugar, 1 tbsp cinnamon (optional)

Instructions: Mix all ingredients until well combined, massage onto damp skin in circular motions, rinse thoroughly.

Benefits: Coffee stimulates blood flow and may reduce the appearance of cellulite.

“Caffeine in coffee scrubs may help reduce the appearance of cellulite by improving circulation and firming the skin.” — Laura, Natural Beauty Blogger 🔗Our Oily House – Coffee Scrub Benefits

www.ouroilyhouse.com

“Coffee is rich in antioxidants and can help neutralize free radicals, reduce inflammation, and brighten the skin.” — Gustavo Huffman, CoffeePlusThree 🔗 CoffeePlusThree – Coffee & Coconut Oil Scrub Guide

coffeeplusthree.com

Oatmeal & Yogurt Scrub (Soothing & Anti-inflammatory)

Ingredients: ½ cup ground oats, 2 tbsp plain yogurt, 1 tbsp honey

Instructions: Mix into a thick paste, apply to the skin and let sit for 5–10 minutes before rinsing.

Benefits: Ideal for sensitive or irritated skin. Oats calm inflammation, yogurt adds probiotics.

“Oatmeal calms and protects, while yogurt provides mild exfoliation with lactic acid. Together, they’re ideal for sensitive or stressed skin.” — DIY Beauty Corner 🔗 Oatmeal & Yogurt Scrub – DIY Beauty Corner diybeautycorner.com

“Yogurt’s lactic acid dissolves impurities and dead skin cells, while oatmeal buffs away rough patches.” — LIVID Magazine – Daniel Watson 🔗 LIVID Magazine – Oatmeal & Yogurt Scrub

lividmagazine.com

DIY Skin Care Gentle Scrub with Oatmeal and Yogurt – LIVID

lividmagazine.com

Tips for Use

Always apply to wet skin in the shower.

in the shower. Use gentle circular motions —don’t scrub too hard.

—don’t scrub too hard. Rinse with warm water , then moisturize.

, then moisturize. Avoid over-exfoliating: 2–3 times per week is plenty.

If you use any of the DIY scrubs or masks, please patch test before using and be aware of any undiagnosed allergies you may have. These are just ideas that I have seen online and some that I have tried myself and use weekly. I would definitely recommend using these remedies over store bought products because they are natural and don’t have chemicals that lead to unknown side effects. (They are also cheaper!)

For those that don’t have access or the time to do these remedies, that’s totally understandable! I would recommend using apps that allow you to scan and rate skincare products so you know if what you’re putting on your skin is healthy or not.

Recommended Apps:

Yuka (my number one fav)

OnSkin

INCI Beauty

Think Dirty- Shop Clean

SkinSAFE

Sources

14 Essential Oils that Promote Faster Hair Growth

8 Easy DIY Hair Masks Experts Swear By

1irenebeautyandmore.com

2www.beautyepic.com

3www.womansworld.com

4diybeautycorner.com

1helloglow.co

2allthingshoneyandmore.com

3diy.glowpink.com

4coffeeplusthree.com5 sheneedscoffee.com