Trendy Skincare Products That Are Actually Worth It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every day when you scroll through social media, you’re bound to see someone promoting a new facial product. It can be exhausting trying to figure out which posts are paid promotions, fake reviews, or products that simply won’t work for your skin. If you need help deciding which products are truly worth trying, keep reading!

Topicals Faded Skincare

Every week, I see someone new trying the Faded eye patches, and I’ve been curious about what all the hype is about! The Faded Brightening Bundle includes a cleansing bar, brightening serum, and one pair of eye patches. It targets discoloration, uneven skin tone, and dark spots, leaving your skin visibly brighter. With consistent use, most people notice results in as little as three weeks. The Brightening Bundle is currently $25 at Sephora—get it while it’s in stock!

Good Molecules

Good Molecules face serums have been a viral sensation for the last couple of years, and everyone seems to swear by them. The brand offers a discoloration serum and a hyaluronic acid serum, both of which are must-haves for different skin concerns.

The Discoloration Serum helps reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone, leaving your skin brighter and smoother.

The Hyaluronic Acid Serum provides deep hydration by drawing moisture into the skin, making it look plump, supple, and refreshed after just one use.

You can find both serums at Target and Ulta Beauty. The hyaluronic acid serum retails for $5.99, and the discoloration serum is $11.99 for one fluid ounce.

Medicube

Medicube has completely taken over TikTok, and for good reason! The brand offers a wide variety of skincare products, from creams and serums to masks, toners, and pads. One of their most popular products is the Collagen Night Wrapping Mask. You apply the mask 15 minutes before bed to let it partially dry, and by morning, it’s fully absorbed. This mask locks in moisture overnight, leaving your skin looking refreshed, hydrated, and glowing. Many users claim it gives them the coveted “glass skin” effect. The mask is available on TikTok Shop for $23.

Hopefully, one of these brands caught your attention and inspired you to upgrade your skincare routine. If you’re looking for clearer, glowing skin, these affordable products are a great place to start. Stop by one of these stores, or shop online, and give them a try today!