Between big game days, early morning lifts, and chaotic travel schedules, the grind never truly stops for a college athlete. And with all the blood, sweat, and tears it takes to win big, sometimes acne, irritation, and breakouts become unwelcome teammates. The good news? You don’t have to choose between dominating on the court and having clear, healthy skin when you make Mary Kay the MVP of your daily skincare routine

ICYMI, Mary Kay has been providing women with both irresistible beauty products and incredible opportunities for over 60 years. From lotions to cleansers to scrubs, when you add these products to your beauty bag, you’re bound to keep your complexion in championship form — no matter how intense the season gets. Check out these three simple, athlete-approved routines below!

Post-Practice Recovery

After a long day of classes and practice, overthinking your evening skincare routine is the last thing you want to be doing. These go-to Mary Kay products make it easy to give your skin what it needs so you can focus on rest and recovery.

MAKEUP REMOVER Need to remove stubborn eye makeup leftover from your halftime cheer routine? The Mary Kay Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover makes it effortless. The dual-phase formula lifts away everything from your daily mascara to evening eyeliner without any tugging or irritation. Shop Now

CLEANSER & SCRUB Once your makeup is off, say goodbye to sweat and grime with Mary Kay’s Exfoliating Scrub and Hydrating Cleanser — the ultimate tag-team duo! The cream cleanser serves as a gentle daily wash for removing surface impurities, while the scrub works to unclog pores and offer a deeper cleanse. You can use them together or on their own, with both helping to combat breakouts and keep your skin balanced and clear. Shop Now Shop Now

MOISTURIZER Of course, a recovery routine isn’t complete without a holy-grail moisturizer. Mary Kay’s Intense Moisturizing Cream is the perfect post-cleanse choice for smooth, hydrated skin. It delivers up to 10 hours of moisture, so your skin can repair and recover while you sleep. No heavy lifting required! Shop Now

Morning Locker Room Refresh

Whether you’re making a pit stop before your first class or getting ready for the day after the dreadful 6 a.m. lift, this is your moment to reset.

MICELLAR WATER For a quick, gentle cleanse, Mary Kay’s Micellar Water is your MVP! Swipe it across your face with a cotton pad, and the formula will lift away sweat, dirt, and oil without stripping your skin. Shop Now

TONER Follow that up with the Balancing Toner to prep your skin for the rest of your day. The soothing formula works on all skin types, and it’s gentle enough to use pre- and post-practice for healthy and vibrant skin. Shop Now

SPF The last step of your refresh routine ends with a morning skincare essential: the Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50. This high-performance sunscreen locks in protection for 80 minutes of sweat-proof coverage, so you know it’ll last throughout long training hours or endless study hall sessions. Plus, it’s the perfect moisturizing primer for your everyday makeup. Shop Now

Game Day Glow

Game days either mean long hours traveling or pre-game prep at home. Either way, a consistent routine will have you feeling confident and ready to dominate no matter where you’re competing.

EYE PATCHES If those late-night practices and early-morning classes are starting to take their toll, Mary Kay’s Hydrogel Eye Patches are the solution! Designed to soothe, hydrate, and depuff, they’ll instantly revive your undereyes so you can face game day looking bright-eyed and confident. Shop Now

MOISTURIZER The last thing you need on game day is heavy, sticky skincare clogging your pores. With its non-greasy and lightweight formula, the Hydrating Moisturizer delivers the hydration you need without the weight. Suitable for all skin types, it’s the perfect moisturizer to toss in your gym bag for an instant game-day glow. Shop Now

CONCEALER When all eyes in the stadium are on you, it’s only natural to want to look your best. Finish off your routine with the Multi-Benefit Concealer for a winning look! This sweat-resistant and vitamin E-infused formula blurs blemishes and won’t clog pores, making it great for wearing alone or under foundation on game days. Shop Now

Here’s to feeling confident both on and off the field, thanks to a great skincare routine! Shop all of Mary Kay’s iconic products here.