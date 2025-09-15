Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Her Campus x Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Is Stopping By These 6 Campuses With Free Beauty Products For Your Fall Semester Glow Up

This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

 

From replacing old brushes to finding a new signature scent, every beauty guru knows that a true glow up is when you upgrade all the products in your beauty bag before a new semester. Don’t know where to start? Ulta Beauty is here to help! (And by “here,” we literally mean here on your campus.)

ICYMI, the Ulta Beauty College Glow Up Tour is coming to six campuses to celebrate the start of the school year! In addition to entering giveaways and enjoying a delish popsicle in between classes straight from the Ulta Beauty Glow Up Truck, you’ll also have the chance to take home samples of the best beauty products from the hottest beauty brands, which are only sold at Ulta Beauty

This iconic event is totally free and open to all students, so mark your calendars, because the Ulta Beauty College Glow Up Tour is stopping at the following campuses! 

UNIVERSITY
OF MIAMI

Rock Plaza

On 9/16 from 12 PM – 3 PM 

UNIVERSITY
OF FLORIDA

Reitz Union

On 9/18 from 12 PM – 3 PM 

FLORIDA
A&M

Will Packer Amphitheater

On 9/19 from 12 PM – 3 PM 

GEORGIA
TECH

Koan Plaza

On 9/23 from 12 PM – 3 PM 

SPELMAN COLLEGE

Morehouse-James Hall

On 9/24 from 12 PM – 3 PM 

SCAD SAVANNAH

Courtyard

On 9/26 from 12 PM – 3 PM 

We can’t wait to see you there!

