Piercings: What to Get and Why

Are you going through a break-up and need a physical change in your life? Then, instead of picking up the scissors and attempting to cut your bangs, visit your local piercing shop instead! Piercings can be elegant, edgy, or cutesy, depending on what jewelry you put in them. They can elevate your looks and, statistically speaking, make you less likely to get kidnapped. In all, piercings are the perfect solution to any stressors in your lives! Word of advice: buy a piercing pillow too, ’cause after you get your first piercing, you never want to stop.

Helix

New to cartilage piercings? Get a helix. The cartilage where this is pierced is very thin, meaning minimal swelling and no sound when it is pierced. Side note, I love my conch, but I heard that thing crunch when I got it pierced. Do you wear your hair up a lot? Then have your helix piercing towards the top of your ear. This placement allows whatever jewelry you have to shine and show off. Do you often keep your hair down? No worries, have your helix pierced more towards the side of your ear. This placement allows your piercing to peek out through your hair. The only downside of a helix piercing is when you get it caught on everything. But trust me, although she can be a little annoying, the look is always worth it for a helix piercing.

Rook

Personally, TikTok and Instagram scared me into putting off getting my rook piercing. I believed it was pain-radiating, agonizing, and took years to heal. However, after being a little stressed for my upcoming exams, I finally caved and got my rook piercing. It has only been two weeks, but it feels like I have had my rook for years. I experienced zero swelling (knock on wood), no crusting yet, and I have even slept on it twice now! The piercing pain was much easier than when I got my conch, and since then, my year-old helix hurts worse than my rook. So, do not let social media scare you away from a piercing that you are dying for.

Industrial (Vertical Industrial too)

Anatomy is key. And if you are one of the lucky few with the anatomy for an industrial piercing, then I say go for it. Rock that uncommon, bold, individualistic piercing. This one is for the piercing girlies who want to show their style and determination by handling the 10-12 month healing time of this 2-holed piercing. When you can handle it, you can most definitely rock it.

Eyebrow

Edgy and bold. Do not let the alleged rejection rate of eyebrow piercings deter you. Often, a piercing is rejected due to improper placement, like being too shallow or the use of low-quality jewelry. With a skilled piercer, implant-grade titanium jewelry, and a bottle of spray NeilMed, the odds of any rejection are comparable to those of any cartilage piercing. Eyebrow piercings show spunk and the gutsiness for possessing a statement piercing.

Tragus

Do you suffer from migraines? If so, stab a hole through your tragus. Just kidding. Please get it professionally pierced. With a pain level described as “just some light pressure,” and a short healing time compared to other cartilage piercings, this piercing is preferred for those suffering from migraines and who are down to try a stylish solution. Speaking from experience, I have 3 friends who all had success from getting this piercing. My friend shares that she has clearly experienced a decline in the amount and severity of her migraines. And for those worried that they will never be able to wear an AirPod again, all of my pierced friends comfortably wore them by the 6-month mark!

Piercings are a way to express yourself through how you look. If you feel the itch for a new piercing and have the funds, then I say go for it. You only live once, so you should live it the way you want to. Including, how you look.