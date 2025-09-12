My Top 5 Cartilage Piercings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve tunneled down the rabbit hole of figuring out which cartilage piercing is best for you, you know that the options can feel endless. There are many different factors to consider: the best jewelry, the smoothest healing process, and of course, whether you have the right anatomy. As someone who has exactly four cartilage piercings, here’s my personal ranking of what you should have on your radar — from highest to lowest.

Floating Helix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Invictus Body Jewelry (@invictus_bodyjewelry) The floating helix is the only piercing on this list I don’t have — yet it’s the one I want most. Placed along the outer upper cartilage of the ear, the name pretty much speaks for itself. The jewelry is positioned in a way that makes it look like it’s “floating” slightly above the ear. This piercing is anatomy-dependent, since flat cartilage is needed for proper placement. It’s also crucial to use the correct jewelry designed for this piercing, or else it doesn’t create the same floating illusion. Regardless, I think it’s the perfect piercing and overall very aesthetically pleasing.

Rook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUAR (@luarbodypiercing) My second favorite on this list (and my personal favorite from my own earring stack) is the rook. This piercing is more anatomy-dependent, placed on the ridge that travels up the midline of the ear. Having enough of this ridge is crucial to being able to get this piercing. Initially placed with a curved barbell, the rook can take six to 12 months to fully heal. Jewelry options for this piercing are some of the most unique and beautiful, which is partly why I rank it so high. Etsy and BM25 are two of my go-to sites for affordable options. If you’re looking for something to complete your stack, the rook is placed high enough that it’s noticeable, takes up enough room, and brings its own distinct personality. I’d give it a 6.5/10 on the pain scale, but it’s completely worth it.

conch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piercing por Angelina | Campos dos Goytacazes (@angelinayakuza) Located in the center of your ear, the conch piercing is one of the most noticeable and standout options. It can be styled with a hoop, stud, or even cuffs. The conch is one of the thickest parts of your cartilage, so it’s known for being more painful. I’d give it a 6/10; fairly sharp, but not too extreme. The healing process typically takes three to nine months, but like the others, it’s also dependent on how well you keep up with the aftercare. It can be difficult to sleep on at first, but I found it less irritable since it’s placed significantly lower. I ranked the conch higher solely for that reason, but both are versatile and great for a first-time cartilage in general.

helix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piercing/Toothgems Skg (@jeannine.piercing.toothgems) As one of the most popular cartilage choices, the helix piercing sits on the upper rim of your ear and comes with endless jewelry options. Typically, I’ve found that the helix piercing is also the easiest to find affordable jewelry for. It’s also very beginner-friendly and, like me, is usually the first stop when deciding on where to start. While I personally rank this a 4.5/10 on a pain scale, the healing process for the helix is notorious for being obnoxious due to its inconvenient placement. It’s easier for the helix to become irritated or infected, and it often takes the longest to sleep on comfortably. Sometimes, taking the jewelry out is delayed depending on your personal healing process. Still, the helix is a staple piercing that I think is essential for every piercing stack.

daith