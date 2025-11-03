Pierced and Proud: My Honest Ear Piercing Rankings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Piercings are a way for someone to express themselves. The jewelry you choose, placement, and the overall look you are trying to achieve can help you represent yourself. However, the fear of the pain and the healing process can limit someone greatly. As someone with 15 piercings, and seven different types, I have ranked my ear piercings from least favorite to most favorite, taking into account my experience with pain, healing process, and overall look. It’s important to note that everyone has a different experience with pain, healing processes, and most importantly ear anatomy. Find a piercer you trust and take their advice!

– Forward Helix

This piercing is super cute, but doesn’t take up a whole lot of space. Based on its location, you are not able to put in any big or flashy jewelry, it has to be pretty small and dainty. The piercing itself did not hurt that badly, but it definitely felt a little funny since it is such a compact space. The healing process was pretty easy, the first few days were worse than the latter, but not because it was painful. There was a weird tugging sensation that was felt when different facial expressions were made, all due to the piercing location. I am very glad I have this piercing, but I probably would not get it again. Its not super noticeable, and my hair covers it. Pain: 3/10

Healing Process: 4/10

Worth: 2/10

– Helix

A helix is a tried and true that most people get after having their lobes pierced. However, as I have gotten more interested in different piercings I wish I would have considered a different piercing. Based on someone’s ear anatomy, you may be able to pierce it differently to create a unique look. If you do get a helix piercing, you may even be able to get two (or even three) and create a cool stacked look. I personally keep small studs in, but you could change them out for a small hoop! The pain isn’t too bad, a small burning sensation that quickly ends. Alternatively, the healing process is more complex. You are unable to sleep on the side you got pierced. In my experience, it got swollen due to irritation. Even five years later, I still get flare ups. This piercing is great if you’re looking to move past your ear lobes, but try and keep in mind your long term goal and lifestyle! Pain: 3/10

Healing Process: 6/10

Worth: 4/10

– Lobes

Lobes are what every kid starts with when they are younger, but I don’t think people see the value in them. They are the main focal point of your earring stack. You can range from dainty studs to bold hoops. There are truly so many jewelry options for them, everyone is able to find something that suits the look they are trying to achieve. Based on your individual ear anatomy, you typically can get your second or even third lobe piercing, adding to the ear stack look! I think that everyone should get their lobes done, the pain is very low, and the healing process is even easier. Pain:2/10

Healing Process: 2/10

Worth 10/10

– Mid Helix

A mid helix is super cute and can really spice up a look, but personally, I feel it is dependent on ear anatomy since it goes in the fold of your ear. What is fun about this piercing is you can put in all sorts of jewelry. Something dainty, a hoop, and some even connect a chain. Overall I do love this piercing, and I feel it completes my look, so it is definitely something you should consider. Pain wise, it definitely hurts a little since it’s a thicker part of the ear. Since this piercing is on the edge of the ear, it’s prone to getting stuck in your hair, or accidentally hitting. However, once it is healed, it is definitely worth it! Pain: 5/10

Healing Process: 5/10

Worth: 7/10

– Conch

I think that every single person needs a conch. It is such a fun piercing to get that also fills up a lot of space. When first pierced, it gets a stud, with lots of room for swelling. This piercing definitely hurt compared to others, but the healing process was SO easy. Where the conch is pierced, it is not easily going to be touched or irritated. Once healed, the jewelry options are infinite! From a stud to a hoop, you will be able to find something that matches what you want. Pain: 7/10

Healing Process: 3/10

Worth: 8/10

– Daith

A daith is by far the piercing I get the most complements on. It’s one that is super subtle that also takes up a lot of space. I personally have a simple good hoop and love it. However, this piercing is more on the “internal” side of your ear. Because of this, it is a very thick and sturdy part of your ear. The pain I experienced was by far the worst I’ve experienced getting my ear pierced, however it was not unbearable. The pain did go away once it was done, making the healing process better. Since it is more “internal” you can’t easily touch it, preventing it from being irritated. Overall, it was super tender while healing but beyond worth it. Something to keep in mind is that you can easily put earbuds in while this is healing. Pain: 9/10

Healing Process: 7/10

Worth: 9/10

– Hidden Helix