Happy Poking And Proding! A Guide To Ear Piercings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

I consider myself a bit of an ear-piercing connoisseur. With 12 total piercings, I feel I’m qualified to give some unsolicited advice about ear piercings, their pain level, and my total satisfaction with them! Note, however, that I do not have all these ear piercings, but I have consulted some of my fellow ear piercing fiends for the ones I don’t have!

Lobe

Ahh, the classic lobe piercing. I had a bit of a deal with my parents growing up: I could get my ears pierced for the first time right before my first Holy Communion. Lobe piercings are typically considered the least painful and have the most uncomplicated healing process. Now, I have four lobe piercings on each ear, and they were, by far, the easiest to manage. If you’re looking to add to your piercing collection, start with an additional lobe!

Helix

The dreaded helix piercing. My helix was my first cartilage piercing, which I got after my 16th birthday, and it was the only piercing where I almost passed out. (I did get three ear piercings at once, so maybe don’t do that.) Overall, the pain is worse than a lobe piercing, but with a good piercer, it shouldn’t be too terrible. My real problem with helix piercings is the recovery. Situated at the top of the ear, helix piercings very easily snag on hair, glasses, masks, and anything else worn behind the ears. It also makes sleeping and wearing over-the-ear headphones painful. I do love my helix piercings (I have three now), but you must be dedicated to the healing process and okay with dealing with some discomfort. Quick vocabulary note: Cartilage is the more rigid connective tissue of the ear, and the helix is the location of the piercing. Most of the piercings on this list are cartilage piercings, as opposed to lobe piercings.

Rook

My rook is my favorite piercing, and I recommend it to everyone! Tucked a bit further in, the piercing was super easy to heal and manage! The actual piercing pain wasn’t memorable, just a big pinch and then some aching. The healing process was amazing. Because it isn’t as easily snagged on things, as long as you leave it along, it should be okay! I had no pain when sleeping on my side, wearing headphones, or if my hairbrush caught on the outside of my ear. If you’re looking to be a bit more adventurous, try a rook piercing!

Daith

I have not yet braved the daith piercing, but my friends Tess and Paige have! Tess explained that her daith was by far her most painful piercing, and she has 13! Despite the pain, her daith is her favorite piercing. She loves the way it looks and sits in her ear. She also told me the word daith comes from the Hebrew word for knowledge! Paige seconds that her daith was her most painful piercing, but it was also her first cartilage piercing. Hers is also healing nicely since it’s protected by her outer ear. If you’ve got a high pain tolerance, make sure to put the daith on your list!

Conch

This ear piercing is the next on my list. Although I don’t have one myself, my friend Tess has offered some wisdom! She said she got her conch at the same time as three other piercings, so she doesn’t remember the pain much. Both of us agree that our fourth lobe piercings hurt more than anything! She also reports no problems with the healing process. This is another great option if you’re thinking a bit out of the box for your next cartilage piercing!

Tragus