Hair Over Humidity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

An east coast’s guide to hair control

I have learned from many fights with humidity that there is not one thing you can do to keep your hair in control. Although I have found a few tips that have helped my hair grow and flourish, even in the humidity.

Although many do not believe this is a pressing problem, many girls have been devastated that their styles have fallen flat or frizzy due to the excess moisture in the air. No need to panic! All hope is not lost. Fortunately, I am from the East Coast and am familiar with the pain and agony that comes from uncontrollable hair.

This is my East Coast guide to hair control in the ocean of humidity.

With the rise and fall of humidity on the East Coast on a yearly schedule, I have become accustomed to the act of learning my hair type and how to fix my hair troubles. I have now come to everyone’s rescue to explain the hair types, porosity, and physical fixes you can do today to achieve your dream hair.

Let us first understand why hair reacts to moisture the way it does. Does your hair flatten and become greasy, or does it frizz up and become a ball of uncontrollable mess? The primary reason for your hair’s reaction comes from its protein structure.

First things first, drink water. Water is the number one hydrating liquid known to man, and is given to us to use as we see fit. Now is the time to use it. Although drinking the proper amount of water seems like a task too great to handle, it is honestly easier than believed.

All you have to do is keep a large refillable water bottle with you at all times, and after a while, you will become accustomed to drinking from your water bottle whenever you get thirsty. Take one to class. Take one to work. Having that as your only source of hydration is the quickest way to drink more water daily.

Second, learn what type of porosity you have, so you can add the proper oils to your hair that will not weigh your hair down or dry it up. The three types of porosity are low, high, and medium. Each has its problems and solutions, but it all depends on how the hair absorbs moisture. The drier the hair, the more moisture it needs, and less added moisture for hair that is oily.

Third, learn what type of hair you have to better understand how to deal with and style it to fight against the frizz. There are many different hair types, from 2a to 4c, that have texture and respond differently to humidity.

Lastly, frizz and flatness are normal when it comes with humidity. Even with all the precautions that women take, there will always be something that goes wrong because of outside forces. Mistakes are part of the learning process, and you should not fear because of a hair mishap. Figure out what the problem is, and fix it. You are in control of your look and your confidence.