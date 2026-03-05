Lifestyle Tips I Picked Up in Scandinavia

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After studying abroad in Scandinavia for two weeks, the refreshing differences in daily lifestyle choices in comparison to my own in the United States were prominent. I couldn’t help but take the inspo home with me!

Transformative Transportation

Most strikingly, most of the locals travelled on foot, by bicycle, or by public buses. Since we didn’t have cars with us, we lived like the locals in this respect, walking and taking public transit everywhere we went. Not only is this an environmentally friendly way of living, but it also gives us our daily dose of sunshine and activity! I loved socializing on public transportation and the productive feeling of walking and being outside, rain or shine. I couldn’t leave it behind!

Back in the U.S., I have been walking to and from school as well as taking our university bus system between our campuses. It has saved me a considerable amount of money as opposed to needing gas and parking passes, and it’s also gotten me outside much more than I would have been otherwise.

Conscious Consumerism

Another thing I loved about Scandinavian culture was their adaptations to consumerism, as they were practical and environmentally friendly. Restaurants and coffee shops often use biodegradable cups, straws, and utensils. Stores used paper bags rather than plastic ones, which were typically an additional small charge to your purchase. This encouraged shoppers to bring their own reusable bags, and for us, we combined all our stuff into one paper bag when we could.

These small details were a culture shock to me and made me much more aware of the unnecessary products we believe complement our shopping habits. I’ve since felt a lot more conscious about my habits as a consumer, and I try to either bring reusable bags with me or condense the number of bags I take when shopping at places like the mall.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Third Spaces

Lastly (although equally as culture-shocking), was the way that people utilized their third spaces. Outside restaurants, in public parks, and in pubs, people from the community mingled with each other during their lunch breaks and after work and school. Many of the locals we spoke with felt at ease in their daily lives and prioritized taking time for themselves and socializing with friends and family. This social, communal atmosphere was so refreshing to see and be a part of, and we made many friendships throughout our time in Scandinavia simply because of this aspect of their culture.

At home, I have strived to prioritize spending time in the third spaces that we do have at least a couple of times a week, like local coffee shops and parks. Spending time with friends and meeting new people in these atmospheres has elevated my routine and given me such a positive outlook, as I’m always looking forward to it.

Lifestyle Take-aways

Overall, it was very evident how intentional people in Scandinavia were regarding their daily habits. Each choice was deliberate and served a positive purpose towards their community or personal fulfillment. Upon returning to the United States, I have tried my best to adapt my mindset and adopt these habits to improve my weekly routines and daily life.