Save the Planet, Save Your Pennies: Sustainable Swaps for College Students That Won’t Break the Bank

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emerson chapter.

Living an eco-friendly lifestyle is no easy task, especially in a college environment. Most of us college students are just thinking about getting through the semester; thinking about doing more to reduce our carbon footprint is often placed on the backburner. When we find ourselves wanting to dip our toes into a greener lifestyle, it’s easy to feel like we don’t have the time (or money) to do so. However, we don’t have to be all or nothing when practicing sustainability. Some sustainable swaps can actually save money, and make our lives simpler. This year, I’ve discovered a few easy college-living swaps that have saved me money, all while reducing waste consumption.

Reusable K-Cups

If there’s anything that’s non-negotiable for a college dorm room, it’s a Keurig machine. My Keurig has been my lifeline since the first day of my freshman year. The problem: I hated the single-use waste that my K-cups produced. This year, however, I discovered the joys of the reusable K-cup, which can be purchased for under $9. Pair this K-cup with a bulk bag of coffee grounds of your choosing, and you’re saving a significant amount of money on your coffee every month. Easy to clean, better for the planet, and helps you save money: what’s not to love?

Laundry Detergent Sheets

If you think reusable K-cups could save you money, just wait till you switch to zero-waste laundry detergent. These detergent sheets come in eight different scent options (including unscented). They can be decomposed, and the packaging is made with recyclable materials to avoid pollution and plastic use. Bonus! They also contain clean ingredients that are gentle on sensitive skin. Did I mention how much money these sheets have helped me save? One box of 160 sheets costs $13; I bought one last July and it is still going strong. Spending under $15 on laundry detergent for the entire academic year was unheard of until I discovered these game changers.

Eco-friendly Makeup Removers

Makeup wipes are super convenient. But when I realized how much single-use plastic my makeup wipes were causing, I wasn’t thrilled about it. Then, I discovered more options, like biodegradable makeup pads and microfiber makeup cloths. Made with eco-friendly materials, these options still clean off my makeup perfectly and keep my face feeling fresh, with little to no hassle.

Reusable grocery bags

If you’re anything like me, a big part of your college experience is going back and forth from CVS to pick up everything from cold medicine to school supplies. All of these trips come with piles and piles of plastic bags. Simply reusing these bags is a great way to reduce your single-use waste. You don’t need to buy a fancy tote bag for $20. Just reuse the plastic bags you’ve already been given!

Getting creative with wrapping paper

Between birthdays, holidays, and gift exchanges, plenty of college students stress about spending money on wrapping paper in addition to gifts. To avoid this panic, simply reuse what you already have in lieu of wrapping paper! Think paper bags, newspapers, magazines: anything you can find that can get the job done. 2.6 pounds of wrapping paper ends up in landfills each year, and this simple swap can help reduce waste while keeping gifts wrapped up in a creative, eco-friendly way.



Dropping everything and becoming an eco-warrior is certainly not viable for the average college student. However, there are simple swaps we can make that help our wallet and our planet. Yay for sustainability that is also cost-effective!