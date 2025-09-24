A College Girl’s Guide to Public Transportation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As many people have seen in the recent news, taking public transportation has become very scary for women. I personally never had to take public transportation growing up, until I moved to New York City for college, where I have to take public transportation to get to most places. There are many other people out there like me who did not have to take public transit often until college.

As I have been living in New York, I have learned a lot from my friends about taking the subway. A general rule of thumb is to avoid standing close to the tracks when waiting for the train to arrive. When you get on the train, observe the people around you. If you do not feel comfortable on the cart you are on, switch carts. I have had times where people have approached me and my friends, asking us questions, and we felt uncomfortable. It’s okay to get up and switch carts. I chose to carry around pepper spray in my purse as a last resort, just-in-case solution. Just be aware, check the laws regarding the pepper spray in the state you reside in. If you travel alone, always suggest traveling with at least one other person to make sure someone is with you in case anything happens.

When I was trying to plan out my trip to the city, I downloaded an app called ‘Transit’, which makes checking train times and planning your trip a lot easier. It allows me to check for buses and subway lines. I can see how much longer until the next train or bus comes, and modified services as well. While I am on either the bus or the train, it also tells me which stop is next and how many more stops there are until my stop. One of my biggest issues when navigating the city is that once I am out of the subway, I never know where I am on the street or which way I am facing, or which way I have to go. I have found that Google Maps is most convenient for navigating where I am. I personally have an iPhone and tried to use Apple Maps on multiple occasions, and it becomes very confusing very quickly.

Make sure, before traveling to a more populated area, you plan your trip ahead of time. This can make sure you are prepared to take the safest route possible. If traveling alone, I would suggest sharing your location with either a family member or friend. When carrying a purse or bag, it is always important to hold it close to you to ensure it cannot be taken. Make sure you stay alert and always trust your gut.

Below is a list of some phone numbers for most of the major cities you might want to keep in your phone notes:

For all Cities:

Uber: If in an emergency, always call 911. Also, you can use the in-app Safety Toolkit Icon and select the emergency button

Lyft: If in an emergency, always call 911 or use the in-app emergency feature.

New York:

For emergencies, dial 911

Anti-terrorism: 888-692-7233

MTA Police: 212-878-1001

Chicago:

For emergencies, dial 911

Accessible Transit: 1-888-882-8891

San Francisco, Bay Area (BART):

BART Police (emergencies): 510-464-7000, or 911

BART Police (non-emergencies): 877-679-7000

Washington, DC:

For emergencies, dial 911

Metro Transit Police (non-emergencies): 202-969-2121

Philadelphia (SEPTA):

For emergencies, dial 911

Transit Police: 215-580-8111

General Service Number: 215-580-7800

Boston (MBTA):

MBTA Transit Police: 617-222-1212, or dial 911

General Service Number: 617-222-3200

Seattle:

For emergencies, dial 911

For King County Metro (general inquiries): 206-553-3000

Sound Transit (general inquiries): 1-888-889-6368

Los Angeles (LA Metro):

For emergencies, dial 911

Safety & Security Line (non-emergent): 888-950-7233

General Service Number: 800-252-7433

New Jersey (NJ Transit):

For emergencies, dial 911

Customer Service: 973-275-5555

Miami (Miami-Dade Transit):

For emergencies, dial 911

Customer Service: 1-305-891-3131