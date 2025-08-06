Have you ever found yourself working from home, mindlessly scrolling through Reels on your lunch break, and suddenly thinking: Yeah, I could answer emails… or I could get laid? When your partner’s just a room away and your next Zoom meeting isn’t for another hour, it honestly sounds like the perfect time to ditch the spreadsheets and hop into bed (or on the desk — no judgment here). Plus, who doesn’t love trying out some new WFH sex positions — perfect for spicing up your “lunch break.”

Working from home doesn’t just mean joining meetings in your pajamas and pretending to be productive while online shopping — it also means that spontaneous sex is just a hallway away. If both you and your partner WFH, you honestly have the best kind of freedom — no annoying coworkers, no traffic-filled commute, and plenty of opportunities to get intimate in between work calls. And let’s be real: nothing’s hotter than a quickie you definitely shouldn’t be having in the middle of a workday. Just make sure you don’t have a major deliverable due, OK?

Looking to spice up your work life in a brand-new way? Look no further, bestie, because I’ve compiled a list of six of the best quickie sex positions you have to try if you and your partner WFH — when you don’t have work to do, that is. (TBH, might be best to keep your Slack notifications on…)

The CEO (Cowgirl Executive Officer) What’s better than riding your partner on their desk chair? With this position, the giving partner sits on a chair (preferably their desk chair — just to keep things extra unprofesh) while the receiving partner straddles them and bounces. Just make sure the wheels are locked unless you’re into some extreme cardio. The Spreadsheet Laid out flat like your Friday afternoon spreadsheet, this position is all about being thoroughly worked over — no overtime required. With the receiving partner bent over a counter (or better yet — your work desk), the giving partner can stand behind and penetrate. Maybe they can even reach over and use their fingers for some extra clitoral stimulation — because who says spreadsheets can’t be fun? One-On-One Meeting Personal, intense, and def not HR-approved, this sex position is guaranteed to make your lunch break the highlight of your workday. The receiving partner sits on a work desk, wrapping their legs around the giving partner, who stands between them and penetrates. IDK about you, but this is the only one-on-one meeting I’d be excited for. Corporate I mean… come on. Is this not the perfect opportunity for some dirty roleplay? Maybe your partner comes in and sits you down to tell you how naughty you’ve been. This fantasy makes it ideal for roleplay, no matter what position you go with. Might as well make your workday more interesting while you’re at it! Coffee Grinder Maybe it’s just me, but I absolutely cannot get through my workday without some caffeine. Whether you’re into coffee, energy drinks, or even matcha, this position works for anyone — no matter what you’re drinking. With the receiving partner facing away and supporting their body with their hands on a kitchen counter, the giving partner stands behind them, supporting their legs so the receiving partner is almost straddling them in reverse. Because if your lunch break is gonna be spent in the kitchen, you might as well have some fun with it. Lunch Break Who says food is the only thing that needs to be eaten during a lunch break? With the receiving partner lying flat on their work desk, the giving partner can sit in their work chair and chow down on the meal in front of them. Bon appétit!

In the end, work doesn’t just have to be spreadsheets and emails. After all, you’re just one Slack message away from getting very hands-on with your favorite coworker — just make sure your Zoom camera’s off first.