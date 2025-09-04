Five Concerts in Cincinnati Every Music Lover Should Consider Attending this Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone loves a good concert—especially during the autumn season, when the temperature is perfect and the vibes are immaculate. Luckily for us, UC is in perfect proximity to some of the best concert venues, which will feature some amazing artists this fall. Whether you’re into alternative, pop, or folk music, there is a show for all kinds of music lovers. Here are just a few concerts coming to Cincy to keep your eye on and potentially snag some tickets for:

Conan Gray: The Wishbone Pajama Show

Concert Details: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center | September 13th

Ever since I heard “Heather” by Conan Gray, I’ve been captivated by his relatable lyrics and his openness about his failed love life (no offense, Conan). Over the last few years, he has created hit after hit, giving us some of the best yearning music to get through our failed talking stages and situationships. His newest album, “Wishbone” features 12 songs about love and heartbreak, making it a no-skip masterpiece.

Conan is coming to Cincinnati to sing all his fan-favorite anthems this September, and it is sure to be a night to remember. His past tours have promised a comfortable atmosphere and exciting performance, always leaving fans satisfied. Tickets are still on sale at college-affordable prices, and the mid-September evening weather is going to set the ambiance for listening to his emotional discography. It’s no question that his energy is unmatched. Get together all your hopeless romantics (no shame, we’ve all been there) and buy some tickets to see the king of heartbreak pop!

Blink-182: Missionary Impossible 2025 Tour

Concert Details: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center – September 16th

This one is for all the punk rockers out there who are still obsessed with that classic ’90s alternative pop-rock. Blink-182, the band known for hits like “All the Small Things” and “Adam’s Song,” is going on tour yet again. Although they are not celebrating a new album release, the group is going on tour to continue promoting their 2024 album, “ONE MORE TIME… PART-2,” the second part of their 2023 album that saw a large amount of success.

This tour is one for the history books because all three of the original band members recently reunited in 2022. This tour may be one of the last times that the three—Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker—perform their greatest hits together for their fans. Given the rarity of punk rock bands from the ‘90s still touring, this is an opportunity that any alternative music lover will not want to pass up.

Twenty One Pilots: The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025

Concert Details: TQL Stadium | September 18th

If you’re like me, you had a middle school “emo phase” that left you with a bad haircut and a lifetime collection of dark-colored clothing. And if you did it right, you definitely became a Twenty One Pilots fan during this phase of your life. The hip-hop alternative duo from Columbus has been a staple in the emo-music community since their first album in 2009, releasing six studio albums total since their formation. Now, the band is set to release their seventh album, “Breach,” next week.

The band is touring the US to play their new album and older hits like “Stressed Out” and “Ride.” Cincinnati is hosting the opening show, kicking off a month-long tour by starting in their home state of Ohio. Any music lover would most definitely enjoy their show, and as someone who went to their Bandito Tour in 2019, I can promise that they do not disappoint! To indirectly quote my mother, saying it was one of the best concerts she’s ever been to.

Sombr: The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour

Concert Details: Andrew J. Brady Music Center | September 26th

One of the most recent artists to blow up was Sombr. An artist whose romantic lyrics and low-key beats catapulted him to the 35th most listened-to artist in the world on Spotify charts. Until recently, his only music was a mixture of singles and EPs that had gained gradual traction over the years. It wasn’t until his singles “Back to Friends” and “Undressed” exploded in popularity that he became a pop star. One of his most recent songs, “12 to 12,” featured Addison Rae in the music video, which turned out to be the perfect collab that we never knew we needed.

Now, Sombr has released his debut album, “I Barely Know Her,” showcasing 10 songs that stick to his original style while exploring themes of young love, longing, and heartbreak—a perfect mixture for anyone entering their sad girl autumn phase. Originally, Sombr planned on playing at Bogart’s, but he sold out the venue in a matter of minutes, similar to many of the other shows in his lineup. Now, he will be performing at a larger capacity venue, so grab your tickets to see this emerging artist before he sells out again!

Alex Warren: Cheaper Than Therapy Tour

Concert Details: Andrew J. Brady Music Center | October 14th

Whether you heard one of his breakout hits on the radio or remember him as one of the OG members of the Hype House (what a throwback!), you’ve got to love Alex Warren. Hilarious and entertaining, Warren has made a career for himself through content creation and songwriting. His music career has taken off over the last two years, with hit singles like “Ordinary” and “Carry You Home,” and he is now the 39th most listened to artist on Spotify, just behind Sombr.

Warren has traveled the world with his wife, Kovur, another original member of the Hype House, performing in front of fans and making the most of his newfound musical popularity. Now, Warren is bringing his tour to Cincinnati, and although ticket prices are a bit steeper for this show, Warren will make it a performance you’ll never forget.

Bonus: America’s River Roots Festival

Concert Details: Smale Park | October 8th – 12th

For those out there who are stronger than I am and can last an entire day at a festival (props to you), there is a new local festival experience that has a star-studded lineup. America’s River Roots Festival, a new experience in Cincinnati, Covington, and Newport, is a kick-off event for the year-long celebration of America’s 250th birthday. The festival will explore the culture and history of river cities in our nation’s history through cultural experiences, food, and most importantly, music. The concert series will take place in Smale Park, a short 10-minute drive from UC’s campus.

The festival, taking place from October 8th through October 12th, will feature four days of performances and four unique headliners. Janelle Monae kicks off the festival on Thursday, with folk band Mt. Joy playing the Friday night performance. Over the weekend, alternative rock legend Weezer is performing the big Saturday night show, and Maren Morris closes out the festival on Sunday. Individual daily passes are available for purchase if you want to see one of the headliners, and weekend experience bundles are available for those who can’t bear to miss one of these four outstanding artists. I mean, come on, who can pass up hearing “Buddy Holly” or “Island in the Sun” live in concert?!

From punk rock to low-key indie beats, there is a live show for all music lovers in Cincinnati this fall. Tickets for these shows go quickly, so make sure you snag yours soon before it’s too late. Each of these artists offers a unique vibe that can’t be matched. Don’t miss your chance to experience these great shows! Get out of your dorm, put on a cute outfit, and give yourself a night to remember. Take the chance, buy the ticket, and have the time of your life. You’ll thank yourself later!