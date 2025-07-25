Sombr’s “12 To 12” Is The Summer Anthem For Those Who Yearn

If you’re looking for another angsty, aesthetic, 70s-like song to listen to while you’re lying in bed, feeding your delusions by yearning over someone you know isn’t good for you — you’re in luck. On July 24, TikTok viral artist, producer, and songwriter Sombr released his latest indie-pop single “12 to 12”, and fans can’t get over the “feels-so-right-but-so-wrong” chemistry between him and his music-video co-star (and our pop princess) Addison Rae.

Dropping ahead of headline tours across Europe, Australia, the UK, New Zealand, and North America, including his first-ever arena tour (which, mind you, sold out in minutes), the song and music video could not have come at a better time for these two rising stars. Sombr’s “back to friends” was dubbed the #1 most listened to song on Spotify’s Global Weekly Chart and has since seen 650 million total streams (and counting).

A duo that no one expected, the two get sexy on the dancefloor as the dubbed “savior to alternative music” sings about how he doesn’t want anybody else from the hours 12 to 12. But what do Sombr’s “12 to 12” lyrics actually mean? Here’s the breakdown.

Breaking down the “12 to 12” lyrics and music video:

The Gus Black-directed music video opens with Sombr at a late-night show playing both the host and guest, lip synching to the lyrics of the song. “I don’t want anyone else, from the hours 12 to 12,” he sings. “I am not the least compelled by anyone but yourself,” he continues. At this point in the video, we don’t know who he’s singing about, but it seems to be someone he’s currently romantically seeing or has seen in the past.

“I know you wanna see me in hell, my love,” he sings as the guest, looking directly at himself as the host. “I’m dealing with the cards I’ve dealt,” he continues, implying he feels guilty about something we don’t yet know (though likely to do with the person he’s singing about). The camera then zooms in on Rae in the audience as he sings: “While you’re dancing with somebody else,”. So, now we know he’s singing about being infatuated by Rae, even though he’s angry at himself for something… but what?

The video goes on to showcase Rae teasing the camera, dancing in a room that flips between being filled with people and being empty, a scene that coincides with Sombr’s chorus lyrics: “In a room full of people I look for you.” It’s clear that Sombr is hung up on someone who might not be so hung up on him. “Would you avoid me or would you look for me too?” he sings. But it seems he has hope the feelings are reciprocal regardless.

At other points in the music video, he continues to sing about not being able to see himself with anyone else, and even hints at losing himself in what they had. “I’ve never felt anything like the love from my final days,” he sings in the second verse. “Maybe in another world I won’t be so unlovable,” he sings in the bridge during a cinematic scene of him floating unconsciously in a pool.

To me, I interpret this song as Sombr becoming so infatuated with a girl that he lost sight of himself, yet will still cling to any sliver of hope she gives him. A good portion of the music video films Rae asserting her dominance by dancing on Sombr as he stands and watches, letting her do what she wants with him. But this can be symbolic of what she’s emotionally doing to him, too. “Maybe, I’m delusional,” he sings in the bridge. “And the way you act is usual,” he continues. So, it seems like there’s a pattern of toxicity in their relationship here — a common theme in his music.

But part of what makes Sombr’s music so unique is not just because of his 70s rockstar vibe, his young talent, or his indie-pop style songs, but because of his relatable lyrics, not just to Gen Z, but to anyone. He grasps a feeling of longing for someone so perfectly that his music is just irresistible — and that’s exactly how fans feel about “12 to 12.”

“12 to 12” is Sombr’s third single of the year, following the success of his TikTok viral “undressed” and “we never dated.” In the midst of a global tour and an anticipated album announcement, fans can’t wait to see what else this growing star has in store, and honestly? I’m with them.