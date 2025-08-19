Why Conan Gray’s new album “Wishbone” might be his most personal yet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Conan Gray has quickly established himself as one of Gen Z’s most honest and relatable voices in pop. He first gained attention through his captivating YouTube videos before breaking into the mainstream with his debut album Kid Krow (2020), which turned Conan into an internationally recognized pop star.

The american artist, who began his career with his TikTok viral single “Heather”, has released his highly awaited fourth album this Friday (15). Wishbone is filled with personal experiences, strong emotions and beautiful melodies and it might just be his most personal work yet.

A Secret Creation Process

Unlike his earlier records, Wishbone was written and recorded almost entirely in secrecy. Across tour vans, hotel rooms, and late-night writing sessions, Gray wrote more than 300 songs without the expectation that anyone would hear them. In fact, the artist didn’t think people would ever hear this work because of how personal the songs felt for him.

Conan admitted that the reason why he wrote all of those lyrics was to process what he was going through, it was his way to deal with his emotions. For him the music came out of necessity. That’s why his newest album came out so personal and relatable.

Writing not because he wanted to, but because he needed to, made Wishbone feel so unfiltered. Instead of chasing trends or external expectations, Conan allowed the songs to take shape in their rawest form. That vulnerability doesn’t just reveal more of who he is, it also gives listeners the space to see their own stories reflected back at them.

Vulnerability at Its Core

Across its 12 tracks, the album explores themes of heartbreak, identity, and self-discovery, all mixed together with the confessional storytelling that has defined his art from the beginning.

What sets this record apart is the maturity in both lyrics and production. While his earlier work often reflected teenage angst and first loves, Wishbone feels like the diary of someone who has grown into themselves, unafraid to confront vulnerability head-on.

In interviews, Gray explained that the album openly touches on his sexuality for the first time, reflecting a deeper understanding of himself in his twenties. This evolution marks a shift from his earlier works once it also focuses on his self-discovery.

The Repercussion of Wishbone

Like many other works of Conan, the new album is already going viral on social media. Wishbone is so personal that led fans to question who the artist was talking about in his lyrics.

Much of the speculation around it circles back to the British actor Kit Connor. The rumors are based on the pair’s close public friendship, which has often been the subject of fan curiosity online, and the sudden distancing that they had. Besides that, some of Gray’s lyrics seem to describe the actor perfectly.

Of course, Conan himself has remained private about the real-life inspirations behind his music. In interviews, he has often emphasized that his songs are written from deeply personal experiences but are not meant to be decoded line by line. Still, the speculation continues to inspire fan theories, making Wishbone even more of a talking point across social media.

