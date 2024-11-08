Feeling Middle School Emo? Here’s a Guide to Twenty One Pilots’ Discography

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter.

I am never beating the weird girl allegations. I was a Twenty One Pilots superfan in middle school. Did you want to know their hometown? Birthdays? Current hair color? I was your girl. All jokes aside, after drifting away from their music and the “Clique,” I’ve revisited their discography and fallen completely back in. Despite their “cringe” reputation, their music is meaningful, catchy, and impressive musically and lyrically.

Blurryface (2016)

Blurryface is the duo’s most successful album by a mile, and it features radio hits like “Stressed Out” and “Ride,” making it the perfect album for new listeners to start with. Blurryface captures the duo’s overall sound, but its songs still vary in genre and style. “Tear in My Heart” and “We Don’t Believe It’s on TV” are sweet, upbeat dedications to lead singer Tyler Joseph’s wife. Other songs, like “Message Man” and “Fairly Local” are darker, heavier-sounding beats. Blurryface is also a decent introduction to Twenty One Pilots lore, which deserves an essay. If you’re interested, there are plenty of helpful Reddit threads and YouTube videos made by fellow fans that explain Joseph’s intended story and the character of Blurryface.

Alison’s favorite song: “Hometown”

Vessel (2013)

Although less popular, Vessel was the band’s first studio-produced album and promoted them to popularity among alternative music listeners. Vessel is true to the band’s early sound; it’s a unique combination of drums, classical piano, and synth. Joseph also continues to impress with extensive rap verses filled with clever lyricism and the occasional pun. While not as heavy on the “lore,” this album still has so much to offer! While overall the instrumentals are upbeat and exciting, Joseph’s lyrics eloquently handle themes of suicide, mental health, and addiction. “Fake You Out” and “Screen” are anthems of perseverance and recovery: “Our brains are sick but that’s okay!” Another fan-favorite, “Guns for Hands,” is a catchy, rhythmic dedication to survivors of suicide and other mental health-related struggles. Vessel is another great album for something for everyone, whether it’s a sweet dedication to those who raised you, “House of Gold” or a song for those you hold close to your heart, “Holding on to You.”

Alison’s favorite song: “Fake You Out”

Clancy (2024)

The band’s most recent release, Clancy, is heavy on the lore, but the music feels like the mature older sibling to Blurryface. The lyrics and sound reflect a more adult Joseph and Josh Dun (the band’s drummer and sometimes trumpeter). Since Blurryface’s release eight years ago, both Dun and Joseph have been married, and Joseph is a father of three. Although still heavily influenced by Joseph’s struggle with mental health, this album feels like a dedication to the band’s fanbase (sometimes referred to as the Clique), his family, and loved ones. Songs like “Overcompensate” and “Navigating” are upbeat, bass-heavy chapters to the lore, while others, like “Oldies Station” and “Next Semester,” are reflections on Joseph’s past and present life. One particular lyric in “Oldies Station” reflects the general vibe most: “You’re in the crowd at her first dance recital / Push on through”. I highly recommend this album to anyone, regardless of your previous interest in the band. It’s a refreshing, aged-up sound, whether you need to cry (“Paladin Strait”), go on a run (“Next Semester”), or dance in your room (“Lavish”).

Alison’s favorite song: “Midwest Indigo”

Trench (2018)

Trench was the duo’s “comeback” after a brief hiatus following Blurryface. A sudden push into popular music is overwhelming, especially for artists so dedicated to making music about their intimate, personal struggles. Although I wasn’t as avid a listener during this album’s release, it’s still musically impressive and an excellent album overall! Out of their discography, Trench is heaviest on the lore, which makes it a bit difficult to comprehend as a new listener. Regardless of your interest in said lore, the music itself is great on its own! “Levitate,” “Morph,” and “Chlorine” are rap-heavy, at least in comparison to other songs on the record. They’re fast-paced with smooth bass lines and drums sure to get you nodding your head or tapping your foot. Other songs, such as “Bandito” and “Neon Gravestones,” are rich with lore but still convey relevant thoughts about celebrity popularity and mental health struggles. And if you’re looking for a happy song, this album’s got those two! “Legend” and “The Hype” remind us of those loved ones who stick with us in our most difficult moments.

Alison’s favorite song: “Levitate”

Regional At Best (2011)

If you’ve made it this far, you are a trooper. Regional At Best is interesting, as it’s technically unreleased. RAB hit shelves just before the band signed to their current record label, Fueled by Ramen. As a result, many of the songs were re-recorded and put on Vessel as the band’s first “official” album. I find this to be a shame, as many of the songs not chosen for Vessel are some of the band’s best. Musically, RAB is the most electronically inspired and relies heavily on synths and other computer-generated sound. In my mind this makes it unique from the band’s other records; it’s a testament to living your dreams and that “anyone from anywhere can do anything” as Joseph said in his Grammy acceptance speech in 2017. “Slowtown” and “Glowing Eyes” are memoirs of childhood wonder and exploration, and work with other songs on the album (“Forest”) to articulate the anxieties of getting older. “Lovely” and “Ruby” are messages for loved ones, and reminders of the people here with us. “Kitchen Sink” and “Anathema” both some of my favorites, are a staggering reminder of why Joseph decided to make music in the first place. These songs manage to articulate deep, emotional struggles with depression and suicide artistically and deserve far more recognition than they receive.

Alison’s favorite song: “Anathema”

Scaled and Icy (2021)

This record is the only one wrought with mixed opinions. Scaled and Icy had big shoes to fill, as the band was riding a high from a 2017 Grammy win and other successes associated with Blurryface and Trench. The band took, I would argue, the greatest degree of creative freedom with this record. Although a few songs (“Never Take It”, and “The Outside”) reflect their sound up to this point, most of the album is staggeringly different. “Saturday,” one of the record’s singles, was often compared to music seen in retail advertisements. Other songs, like “Good Day” and “Bounce Man” have silly lyrics absent of intense emotion or feeling. Despite this lack of feeling or presumed creativity, this album was a dense addition to the band’s overall lore. To keep things short, Joseph and Dun are characters in this fictional world, who are being suppressed and controlled by an organization known as DEMA. This album was meant to reflect the propaganda of DEMA. Joseph was employed by this organization to create “acceptable” music for consumption. While some fans appreciated this narrative addition, others were confused by such a major genre shift. Don’t get me wrong, I love some of the songs here! “Scaled and Icy” is catchy and easy to sing along with, and “Mulberry Street” is rhythmic and fun. Even if you aren’t dedicated to the lore, this album is still worth a listen!

Alison’s favorite song: “Never Take It”

Twenty One Pilots (2009)

If you’ve made it this far, you’re truly dedicated, and I respect that. Twenty One Pilots’s self-titled record is unique in that it was made independently and under people different than those currently in the band. While Joseph was still its singer, Dun was not yet a member, so two other musicians stood in his place. Regardless of the difference in membership, this album is truly a masterclass in lyricism. Much of Joseph’s early solo music was inspired by his religious upbringing. This record takes that experience and throws it alongside mental health struggles, college, knowledge about the greater world outside your hometown, and family trauma. Overall this record is a bit of a downer, but if you ever have a long drive or flight, I highly recommend listening to Joseph’s words. “A Car, A Torch, A Death” and “Isle of Flightless Birds” are two of my favorites, but it is really difficult to pick one. The best way to describe this record musically is quirky; guitar, bass, and classical piano all spin together to weave a unique sound. It may not be my favorite album, but it will always mean something special to me.

Alison’s favorite song: “Taxi Cab”

And there you have it. Again, I’m not beating the weird girl allegations. There’s music out there for everyone, and I hope I’ve inspired you to give Twenty One Pilots a chance.