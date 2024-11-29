My Experience at Conan Gray’s Found Heaven on Tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

A couple of weeks ago I had the best night of my entire eighteen years of life at Conan Gray’s Found Heaven on Tour Concert in Fort Worth, Texas. I had first heard of Conan in 2020, and became a daily listener in 2021. Not a single day has gone by since then in which I have not listened to at least one of his songs. This concert was my first time seeing him perform. I bought my ticket for Found Heaven on Tou” in March during presale and, since then, began counting down the days.

My brother accompanied me to the concert; after listening to my playlist of Conan’s songs every day in the car, he grew to like Conan as well. We arrived at Dickie’s Arena early on purpose. I knew I wanted to buy merch (I got a poster which is already hung up in my room), have some food and water in our system before singing our hearts out, and take lots and lots of pictures before Conan stepped on stage. As soon as we got out of the car, we were surrounded by other fans, each wearing either his merch or an outfit they designed themselves. I wore a red rose dress to represent his sophomore album, Superache (which is my favorite album of all time) and had star earrings and hair clips as well as a guitar pick necklace for Found Heaven. Seeing so many “Coneheads” (the fandom name) in one place was one of the coolest parts of the experience. I had never been around so many people who not only listened to my favorite singer but also considered themselves fans. My brother and I found our way to our seats and were in shock at how close we were to the stage. We did not get floor tickets, but these were better in our opinion. With each row increasing in elevation, there was less of a chance of someone tall blocking your view.

Maisie Peters opened for Conan throughout his North American leg. The Fort Worth show was his last North American show, meaning it was Maisie’s last time performing on Found Heaven on Tour. The girls next to me were also fans of hers and the four of us stood together singing along. I knew most of the songs she played very well but had heard every song. Maisie was such a sweet person. I loved the way she interacted with her fans. My favorite moment was when she jokingly told a nine-year-old that she was as tall as her (Maisie is 5’3”). Maisie sang and performed so well. She is definitely an underrated artist. Hopefully this tour brings her the recognition she deserves.

After Maisie stepped off the stage, more and more people began trailing in. Conan’s time on stage was approaching, and I could hardly contain my excitement. When a curtain with his symbol (a teardrop/guitar pick with a star in the middle) was placed, the crowd went wild. We were all so excited to see him finally get on stage. When the curtain dropped and revealed Conan in front of us singing “Fainted Love”, I could hardly believe it. I was seeing the person I completely admired for the past three years standing so close that I could see his face clearly. Before entering the arena, I thought I was going to cry when he stepped on stage, but that could not be further from the truth; I was so excited to see him that my tears were replaced with a big smile that remained throughout the night.

The most repeated comment I had heard about Conan was that he is a terrific performer, and I will agree to that. The light spectacle was incredible, and his dance moves on stage were fun. Conan would talk to the crowd in a way that made him seem so comfortable in the space. I hope he really did feel comfortable around us. He would wave to the crowd, crack jokes, give us an air hug, and even got a cowboy hat from a fan. I love how he mentioned inside jokes, such as his koala facts, to the stage. His speeches were lovely and they really resonated with me.

Conan’s last song was “Alley Rose”, and if you ask me, that was the perfect way to end the concert. At a certain point in the song, red, yellow, and blue confetti was dropped to the floor, and Conan exited the stage shortly after. My brother went with me as I gathered some confetti before making our way towards the exit.

Conan sang twenty-two songs total: five were from Kid Krow, six were from Superache, ten were from Found Heaven, and he also sang his new single, “Holidays”. I was looking forward to listening to “People Watching” the most. “People Watching” is my favorite song by Conan and is my most streamed song on Spotify ever. I absolutely loved singing “Boys & Girls” with Conan much more than I thought I would. I also loved “Jigsaw” and “Never Ending Song”. During “Winner”, his fans put on their flashlights as we all sang one of Conan’s more emotional songs together.

I have attended five concerts prior to Conan’s. This was the first concert where I knew every song word for word, which made the experience so much more personal. Conan is my favorite singer, so of course out of the shows I have attended, his concert was my favorite one. No bias, though, it was truly such an incredible experience. I would definitely recommend that anyone go see Conan sing; his shows are so special.

Seeing Conan in person was so different than seeing him through a screen, and it truly surprised me how human he actually is. The twenty five year old I have idolized for several years is truly just a normal person from a small town in Texas. To me and to many fans, though, he is our comfort person. Any time I feel something, I know Conan will have the perfect song for me. He has truly helped me through so much without even knowing it. I am so lucky that I was able to attend Conan’s show. Seeing him perform was truly a dream come true.