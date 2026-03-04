College: The Ultimate Freshman Packing List   

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s almost that time of year: panicking over a half-completed spreadsheet, scrolling TikTok to see what you actually need to get for your freshman year of college. All of the things you think you need add up quickly, and it’s a hefty cost for things you’ll only need for a year or two.

As a junior in college, let me give you the rundown of what is really worth your money–and what you can skip out on. Once you have your list of bare-bone basics, read below to see what should go from your cart to checking out (and what can be left behind).

Dorm Room Essentials

With such a limited space, it’s important to make the most of the little storage you are given in a dorm room. Whether that’s a hanging organizer in your closet, shelving underneath a lofted bed, there are always ways to keep all of the necessities organized so that your room doesn’t feel overly crowded.

Mattress Topper

The dorm beds are notoriously uncomfortable, so this is a worthwhile investment–even if you only use it for your year(s) in a dorm. Powerful Mini Fan

My Woozoo fan was the top item I bought for my freshman year room. Especially in the summer months, the dorms can get very hot, so having a small but powerful fan can be life-saving. Plastic Shower Caddy

There are countless options for mesh bags or plastic bins, and I wish I ended up getting a plastic caddy instead of the bag I got. Instead of drying quickly, like it claimed it would, it just remained damp sitting between showers. Light-Up Mirror

The dorms have minimal (if not straight bad) lighting, so having a vanity mirror makes getting ready in the morning so much easier. Small Storage Cart

Whether used under the bed for storage, in a suite bathroom for toiletries, or beside your vanity as extra desk storage, you can’t go wrong with an easily-assemblable cart from Amazon or Michaels. Stackable Drawers

This is the best storage for underneath a lofted bed, especially if you plan to bring a lot of clothes or bulky sweatshirts that take up more space. My dorm only came with a set of 3 small drawers, which were nowhere near enough for even my basics. Hamper on Wheels

This can be stored underneath a lofted bed and is easier to carry clothes than a bag or a foldable basket. Whenever I went home for the weekend, this was perfect for carrying clothes (and any items from home I forgot) back and forth Desk Hutch

As someone who definitely brought a lot of beauty products, I appreciated the extra space that a collapsible desk hutch gave me. Some options range from a few small shelves to fully covering the wall behind the desk, so be sure to think about what is practical for your needs. Shoe Rack

The closets will be tiny, so this is perfect to keep either by the door or by the foot of your bed, so that you don’t have a pile of shoes that you trip over. Moving Bags

These are a must! We got this pack of large blue bags with straps from Amazon, and they were so helpful when moving in/out or going home for winter break.

Items You Don’t Want to Forget

Now that we’ve covered the basics that you’ve probably heard again and again, let’s get into the random odd things that you may not remember (until you’ve already left…). Trust me, you definitely want to be overprepared rather than forget something at home.

Scissors Extra chargers Mini Trash Can(s) Toolkit (Amazon has mini kits that cover all the basics) Extra command hooks/strips Band-Aids and/or first aid kit Wipes & Cleaners Extra Medicine Clothing Steamer (Only get this if you are used to steaming/ironing clothes since this takes much less space, though not everyone will get use out of this)

Items I Regret Buying

With so many voices weighing in on what to get versus not, you’re bound to buy things you don’t end up needing or using. While I always err on the side of it’s better to have something and not need, let me share what I ended up disliking to save you the hassle.