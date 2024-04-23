Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Life

Ultimate College Packing List

Maria Pushart
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kutztown chapter.

Bedroom

  • Rug 
  • Behind the door mirror 
  • Posters and decor 
  • Twin XL duvet or quilt 
  • Duffle bag 
  • Pillows (+ pillow case) 
  • Two sets of twin XL sheet sets
    • I recommend bringing two so that, if one set needs to be washed and you can’t wash them right away, you have a backup. 
  • Throw blanket 
  • Table top mirror
    • I have a smaller mirror for putting in my contacts or eye make up. 
  • Desk lamp 
  • Desk organizer bins

Desk/School supplies 

  • Notebooks
  • Pencil case
  • Folders 
  • Highlighters
  • Mechanical Pencils  
  • Pens 
  • Tape
  • Backpack  
  • Scissors 

Kitchen needs

  • Water bottles
  • Water filter/Brita
    • I put this on my list because I have one, but I only use it to fill my ice trays. Otherwise, I use the water fountains in my hallway, just so I’m not constantly filling up my Brita. 
  • Bowls (paper)
  • Plates (paper)
  • Silverware (plastic) 

This is much debate about what bowls and plates to bring, and it truly is personal preference. I don’t have a kitchen, so paper and plastic bowls work easily, but I like reusable silverware because it’s easy to clean. 

Bathroom needs

  • Heating pad 
  • Tissues 
  • Shower shoes 
  • Towels (more than one set) 
  • Hard plastic shower caddy
    • Hard plastic ones are easier to handle, since they aren’t flimsy like the other ones. 
  • Toiletries
    • Hand sanitizer 
    • Hair ties 
    • Q tips 
    • Nail clippers
    • Body wash
    • Shampoo + conditioner 
    • Dry shampoo 
    • Claw clips
    • Toothbrush 
    • Toothpaste 
    • Floss sticks
    • Deodorant 
    • Perfumes
    • Hairbrush 
    • Face wash
    • Moisturizer 
  • First aid stuff
    • Cough drops
    • Cold medicine 
    • Vicks 
    • Advil
    • Tums
    • Gas X
    • Band-Aids

Appliances/electronics 

  • Air purifier
    • Dorms can get very stuffy in the warmer months; one of these will certainly prevent stuffiness. 
  • Mini vacuum
    • I have a mini one to clean my carpet, just because it’s easier to store than a big one. 
  • Phone & laptop charger 
  • Airpods & headphones 
  • Extension blocks (power strips) 

Cleaning/Laundry

  • Paper towels 
  • Shower spray
    • I have a communal shower, so I spray it down to disinfect it. 
  • Disinfectant wipes
  • Trash bags + trash can 
  • Wrinkle spray
    • So much easier than bringing an iron. 
  • Stain sticks 
  • Lint roller 
  • Fabric spray
    • I like having this for when I can’t wash things right away. 
  • Detergent
    • I bought a big thing of detergent and then just put some in a container with a lid when I have to do laundry. Sometimes Tide Pods don’t work the best in school washers. 
  • Hamper  
  • Dryer balls
    • Much easier than having to buy dryer sheets. 

Organization 

  • Hangers 
  • Rolling caddy 
  • Folding crates 
  • Hooks for closet door 
  • Hanging storage for closet
    • Adds extra storage in a smaller closet. I use one of these to store my pants. 

Misc 

  • Password book
  • Tote bags/reusable bags
  • Sunglasses 
  • Umbrella 
  • Raincoat 
  • Speaker
Maria Pushart

Kutztown '27

Hi! I'm Maria. I'm a public relations major minoring in web development and social media theory & strategy here at Kutztown! Besides HerCampus I also do college radio and I'm a tour guide. I'm a big traveler with a love of cooking, crocheting, and movies & TV.