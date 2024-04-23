Ultimate College Packing List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kutztown chapter.

Bedroom

Rug

Behind the door mirror

Posters and decor

Twin XL duvet or quilt

Duffle bag

Pillows (+ pillow case)

Two sets of twin XL sheet sets I recommend bringing two so that, if one set needs to be washed and you can’t wash them right away, you have a backup.

Throw blanket

Table top mirror I have a smaller mirror for putting in my contacts or eye make up.

Desk lamp

Desk organizer bins

Desk/School supplies

Notebooks

Pencil case

Folders

Highlighters

Mechanical Pencils

Pens

Tape

Backpack

Scissors

Kitchen needs

Water bottles

Water filter/Brita I put this on my list because I have one, but I only use it to fill my ice trays. Otherwise, I use the water fountains in my hallway, just so I’m not constantly filling up my Brita.

Bowls (paper)

Plates (paper)

Silverware (plastic)

This is much debate about what bowls and plates to bring, and it truly is personal preference. I don’t have a kitchen, so paper and plastic bowls work easily, but I like reusable silverware because it’s easy to clean.

Bathroom needs

Heating pad

Tissues

Shower shoes

Towels (more than one set)

Hard plastic shower caddy Hard plastic ones are easier to handle, since they aren’t flimsy like the other ones.



Toiletries Hand sanitizer Hair ties Q tips Nail clippers Body wash Shampoo + conditioner Dry shampoo Claw clips Toothbrush Toothpaste Floss sticks Deodorant Perfumes Hairbrush Face wash Moisturizer

First aid stuff Cough drops Cold medicine Vicks Advil Tums Gas X Band-Aids



Appliances/electronics

Air purifier Dorms can get very stuffy in the warmer months; one of these will certainly prevent stuffiness.

Mini vacuum I have a mini one to clean my carpet, just because it’s easier to store than a big one.

Phone & laptop charger

Airpods & headphones

Extension blocks (power strips)

Cleaning/Laundry

Paper towels

Shower spray I have a communal shower, so I spray it down to disinfect it.

Disinfectant wipes

Trash bags + trash can

Wrinkle spray So much easier than bringing an iron.

Stain sticks

Lint roller

Fabric spray I like having this for when I can’t wash things right away.

Detergent I bought a big thing of detergent and then just put some in a container with a lid when I have to do laundry. Sometimes Tide Pods don’t work the best in school washers.

Hamper

Dryer balls Much easier than having to buy dryer sheets.



Organization

Hangers

Rolling caddy

Folding crates

Hooks for closet door

Hanging storage for closet Adds extra storage in a smaller closet. I use one of these to store my pants.



Misc