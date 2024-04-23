Ultimate College Packing List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kutztown chapter.
Bedroom
- Rug
- Behind the door mirror
- Posters and decor
- Twin XL duvet or quilt
- Duffle bag
- Pillows (+ pillow case)
- Two sets of twin XL sheet sets
- I recommend bringing two so that, if one set needs to be washed and you can’t wash them right away, you have a backup.
- Throw blanket
- Table top mirror
- I have a smaller mirror for putting in my contacts or eye make up.
- Desk lamp
- Desk organizer bins
Desk/School supplies
- Notebooks
- Pencil case
- Folders
- Highlighters
- Mechanical Pencils
- Pens
- Tape
- Backpack
- Scissors
Kitchen needs
- Water bottles
- Water filter/Brita
- I put this on my list because I have one, but I only use it to fill my ice trays. Otherwise, I use the water fountains in my hallway, just so I’m not constantly filling up my Brita.
- Bowls (paper)
- Plates (paper)
- Silverware (plastic)
This is much debate about what bowls and plates to bring, and it truly is personal preference. I don’t have a kitchen, so paper and plastic bowls work easily, but I like reusable silverware because it’s easy to clean.
Bathroom needs
- Heating pad
- Tissues
- Shower shoes
- Towels (more than one set)
- Hard plastic shower caddy
- Hard plastic ones are easier to handle, since they aren’t flimsy like the other ones.
- Toiletries
- Hand sanitizer
- Hair ties
- Q tips
- Nail clippers
- Body wash
- Shampoo + conditioner
- Dry shampoo
- Claw clips
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Floss sticks
- Deodorant
- Perfumes
- Hairbrush
- Face wash
- Moisturizer
- First aid stuff
- Cough drops
- Cold medicine
- Vicks
- Advil
- Tums
- Gas X
- Band-Aids
Appliances/electronics
- Air purifier
- Dorms can get very stuffy in the warmer months; one of these will certainly prevent stuffiness.
- Mini vacuum
- I have a mini one to clean my carpet, just because it’s easier to store than a big one.
- Phone & laptop charger
- Airpods & headphones
- Extension blocks (power strips)
Cleaning/Laundry
- Paper towels
- Shower spray
- I have a communal shower, so I spray it down to disinfect it.
- Disinfectant wipes
- Trash bags + trash can
- Wrinkle spray
- So much easier than bringing an iron.
- Stain sticks
- Lint roller
- Fabric spray
- I like having this for when I can’t wash things right away.
- Detergent
- I bought a big thing of detergent and then just put some in a container with a lid when I have to do laundry. Sometimes Tide Pods don’t work the best in school washers.
- Hamper
- Dryer balls
- Much easier than having to buy dryer sheets.
Organization
- Hangers
- Rolling caddy
- Folding crates
- Hooks for closet door
- Hanging storage for closet
- Adds extra storage in a smaller closet. I use one of these to store my pants.
Misc
- Password book
- Tote bags/reusable bags
- Sunglasses
- Umbrella
- Raincoat
- Speaker