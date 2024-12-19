5 Essentials for the Most Comfortable Dorm Bed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

One of my biggest fears going into college was that my bed would be uncomfortable. Going from a queen-size bed to a twin XL was a drastic and unwanted change.

Fast forward and I am honestly dreading leaving my dorm bed. Here are my secrets to curating the perfect slumber in your dorm.

Blankets, blankets and more blankets

This is possibly an unpopular opinion, but I never regretted bringing multiple blankets to college. I love to be buried under a mountain of blankets and they also make my bed look adorable when they are all nicely folded. Additionally, for those daytime naps you will be taking, not having to unmake your entire bed and just use a blanket or two is a lifesaver. I have three blankets on my twin XL and I think it is the perfect amount. I have one queen-size blanket and the other two are small throws. I bought the queen-size blanket unintentionally, but I am very thankful I did. Having a big blanket to cuddle up in makes my bed so much more comfortable. It is a personal preference to have that many, but as a blanket lover, I knew I would want an abundance. It is also nice to have extras to share when my friends are over for a movie night. Plus, if one ever gets dirty, I am not left in the cold; I have two spares until I can wash it.

a quality comforter

Similar to the sheets, the material and quality of your comforter is up to personal preference. Just like with sheets, I like a really soft comforter. I went with the UGG Devon Comforter and I have loved every second of it. It is the perfect amount of soft and fluffy and keeps me warm at night. The first time I came home from college and slept in my own bed, I was shocked at how uncomfortable my comforter was compared to this one. I honestly wished I was sleeping in my dorm bed. Again, I would not be too concerned with the material of the comforter as long as you like how it feels. I also would recommend not getting a super thick comforter because it will get hot. Finally, please do not get a bigger comforter than a twin XL so it hangs down. You will get annoyed, and the twin XL size already has a good amount of overhang.

a good pillow

I might just be high maintenance, but I refuse to sleep without a memory foam pillow. I have had a Tempurpedic pillow for at least a few years now and I have grown accustomed to it. The comfort is just unmatched. Tempurpedic is likely on the pricier side but even a memory foam pillow from Home Goods will be better than a flat pillow. You would be surprised at how many different things pillows are marketed to do, so I would research different brands and figure out which sounds appealing. I promise, once you start using one, you will never go back. Just like the mattress topper, investing in a quality pillow that will make your sleep better is always the way to go. You will be using the pillow for years to come and your neck will thank you for it.

a good mattress topper

A mattress topper is at the top of every college essentials list, but it is much more complicated than that. You may be tempted to buy the cheapest one you can find, but if you take anything away from this article, invest in a quality mattress topper. Mattress toppers that will actually improve your quality of sleep can cost upwards of $150. I know it is painful to even think about spending that much money on a piece of foam, but it truly makes or breaks your dorm bed. Think of it as an investment into your education, because without it you will not be getting the amount of sleep you need to keep up with academics and extracurriculars. Thankfully, I had an older sister who figured this all out for me, so I ended up buying the same one she had used. We both have the Tempurpedic TEMPUR-Adapt Topper in Twin Long. My sister is now a junior in college and is still using the exact same topper. I have only been using it for a few months, but I can tell you I never regretted spending the amount of money I did. I would not even want to imagine how uncomfortable the thin mattress my dorm came with would be without my mattress topper.

a nice pair of sheets