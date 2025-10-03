My Medicine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the title states, here are my personal medicines!

This is fitting, given that the past week, I have not been so healthy. I have come down with the campus cold, but I do not really take medicine for it. I just drink water, eat good food, and try to sleep it off while carrying tissues in my pocket.

However, these are not my medicines when I am physically sick; they are medicines that keep me feeling happy, which keep me mentally healthy.

Food

It is important to keep my fridge stocked. The fuller, the better. Comfort snacks are always an easy cure. Some chips and French onion dip, Cheez-its, ice cream, fresh fruit, and chocolate will keep my day on track. Personally, I believe sweet treats are good for you; they keep your heart healthy.

Nap time

Why didn’t we appreciate naps when we were kids? No one wanted to stop playing to go take a nap, well, I do now. I want to stop playing the game of life to go take a nap. To be honest, my “nap time” is not even sleeping. I just like to lie in my bed and watch a show or scroll on my phone. Just rest for a little while. Recharge and reset.

Music

I know a lot of my music is sad and slow, but it is also reviving. Just putting on my headphones and listening to Bon Iver, Chance Pena, and Lizzy McAlpine is so relaxing. It slows my mind down just a bit. At the other end of the spectrum, I can blast Rihanna, Mac Miller, and Tate McRae; I can scream the lyrics and dance around my room while my hair swings back and forth. It is a medicine that keeps me energized.

My favorite people

Just a few hours can be so healing with the people I love. Something as simple as a little chat, laugh, coffee date, painting session, bike ride, late-night drive with music, going for a walk, game, or movie night with the people I love can bring me so much peace and stability. Even if we are just quiet and enjoying each other’s company, I am happy, because we are simply together. The best medicine for sure.

All these medicines are super important for the growth of my mind. I feel more peaceful when I do these things. It is essential that each of these medicines are taken (or try to be taken) every day.