As someone who’s struggled with acne for a long time, beauty products have become my latest obsession. It’s important to me to find products that don’t break me out and those that minimize the breakouts, so here’s my rundown of beauty and skincare products that you need.

Beauty Products:

1. Makeup By Mario Contour Stick

I never used contour before seeing Leah Kateb from Love Island use this product and I have been obsessed over it ever since. It is so easy to use as it just glides right onto your skin and the other side pops open, revealing into a brush for easy application. It also lasts SO long so definitely worth the pretty penny.

2. Rare Beauty Liquid Blush

You either love or hate liquid blush, and I absolutely LOVE it. Especially this one. One drop makes my entire cheek turn the perfect pink shade. I am also a sufferer of blush blindness, so I tend to use more than one drop, buttttt I’ve had this blush for a year and it’s still full of products.

3. Sky High Mascara, Primer & All Black

Okay, now I was a Telescopic girl through and through until I tried both of these together on my vacation last year and now I haven’t stopped. Using a primer is genuinely game changing for your lashes. It makes them ten times longer and helps the mascara stay on your lashes longer so you don’t look like a raccoon by the end of the day. It also lasts for so long, it takes my lashes forever to fall which I never experienced before.

4. Shiseido Eyelash Curler

This eyelash curler was famous on TikTok for so long and I fell in love with it. It looks so basic but it curls my eyelashes unlike anything else. This paired with the aforementioned mascara is HEAVEN.

Skincare Products:

1. Rhode Glazing Milk + Peptide Glazing Fluid

I originally only meant to buy the glazing milk on a whim after my friend posted it, but then they also accidentally sent me A FULL BOTTLE of the glazing fluid so I wasn’t gonna put that baddie to waste. And now, my skin thanks me. I had struggled with dry skin for so long, and this product made my skin feel hydrated after just the first use. I always use both AM/PM and still apply moisturizer after, and my skin feels so good.

2. The Ordinary Moisturizer

All the Ordinary products are to die for, from their face masks to their serums and their moisturizer. Their products are a perfect, inexpensive way to treat your skin. I have used so many of their products, especially the serums, but their moisturizer has worked the best for me. All the other moisturizers I’ve used either haven’t felt like they did what they promised or just resulted in me breaking out. This one lasts forever and works wonders.

3. Paula’s Choice Exfoliant

I swear by Paula’s Choice for their exfoliant and toners. They are super anti-breakout, and every time I see acne coming up on my face, I do my skin care routine, including their exfoliant and toner, and I wake up with it gone. They don’t make my face feel red or irritated, either. I will repurchase it over and over again.

4. La Roche Posay Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

It was SO difficult to find a cleanser I liked that my skin tolerated. Trying face cleanser after face cleanser left me feeling discouraged until I came across this one. I was so surprised by how cheap it was, considering their serums can be up to $40 a pop. Not only is their initial cleanser cheaper, but they also have refill containers that are half the price of the bottle, so you never have to buy another bottle. This helps cure all my breakouts, I love it.