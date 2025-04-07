The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

Mental health awareness on TikTok has been rising in recent years, appearing on many users’ ‘For You’ pages in various formats. TikTok has become extremely popular, particularly among Generation Z, providing a platform for audiences to consume short-form videos that require less attention. It has evolved into a way to connect with others through humor, information-sharing, and more. The topic of TikTok therapy has gained traction, frequently appearing on influencers’ profiles—whether they are clinicians or not. This has sparked controversy over whether TikTok therapy is beneficial or harmful to its audience.

Mental health content on TikTok has skyrocketed in recent years. Licensed therapists, mental health advocates, and even everyday users share advice, coping strategies, and relatable experiences. This growth in content has made therapy discussions more mainstream, encouraging openness and reducing the stigma attached to mental health conversations.

While TikTok therapy has its benefits, it also has significant disadvantages. One major concern is misinformation; not all TikTok creators are licensed professionals, and incorrect or misleading advice can spread quickly. Another issue is oversimplification—mental health issues are complex, and a 60-second video cannot replace in-depth therapy.

A growing trend among young adults is self-diagnosis, where users identify with symptoms they see online and label themselves or their friends with disorders without professional evaluation. Additionally, TikTok therapy lacks personalization. Advice that works for one person may not work for another, leading to ineffective or even harmful coping strategies.

Many licensed therapists acknowledge TikTok’s potential to spread awareness but caution against relying on it as a substitute for real therapy. They emphasize that while these videos can serve as a useful starting point, they should not replace professional diagnosis and treatment. As a Marriage and Family Therapy student actively involved in multiple private practices with my own clients, I see TikTok as a valuable platform for hearing others’ struggles and how they overcame them. However, it should not be used as a method to treat or diagnose severe mental health conditions.

Overall, TikTok therapy is a double-edged sword. It provides education, validation, and accessibility, but it also presents risks of misinformation and misdiagnosis. While it can be a useful tool for raising awareness, it should never replace professional treatment. The key is balance: TikTok can be a step forward toward mental health awareness, but for those in need of real support, seeking licensed therapy remains the best option.

So, is TikTok therapy helpful or harmful? The answer depends on how it is used. By being a mindful consumer, proceeding with caution, and seeking professional guidance, TikTok has the potential to spark important conversations about mental health.