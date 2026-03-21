“You’ll always find your way back home”: Miley Cyrus gets back as Hannah Montana in a Disney special!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March 24th is not just a simple date. Back in 2006, Disney Channel took a shot and streamed the story of an ordinary girl who was secretly a superstar. Hannah Montana, aka Miley Stewart, played by singer Miley Cyrus, trended across generations and fashion, making history in pop culture. Now, twenty years after its original premiere, Cyrus puts the wig back on and returns to Stage 9, the program’s original studio, to celebrate Hannah with a special episode.

Hannah Montana: 20th anniversary special was filmed in Malibu with a select audience and is hosted by podcaster Alex Cooper of Call Her Daddy. The show revisits key locations, such as the Stewarts’ house and Hannah’s tech closet, presents never-before-seen photos and videos, reunites original cast members, and features live performances by Miley Cyrus. In a note to the media, the singer said Montana will always be part of her:

“What started as a TV series became a shared experience that transformed my life and that of many other fans. I will be forever grateful for this connection. This ‘Hannahversary’ is a way to celebrate and say thank you to all the fans that have been with me for twenty years.”

“I’m just an ordinary girl”: the Hannah Montana story

Miley Stewart appears to be a typical Tennessee girl, but she secretly lives as pop star Hannah Montana. Thanks to her blonde wig, she truly has the “best of both worlds”: by day, she is a normal high school girl; by night, she rocks the stage.

The show made a big impact early on. In one season, it drew over 5.4 million viewers. Miley Cyrus became the first Disney artist to have contracts for TV, film, music, and branded products.

Through Hannah’s character, Cyrus achieved many milestones, including multiple platinum and gold albums, and performed iconic songs such as “This is the Life,” “The Climb” (from the 2009 movie), and “He Could Be the One.” With Lily, Oliver, Jackson, and her father, Hannah’s story lasted four seasons of music and adventure, ending in 2011.

“I used to think of Hannah as something separate from myself. This special is my reclaiming of merging Hannah and Miley together,” said Cyrus.

Why is Hannah Montana so important for Millennials and Gen Z?

The Hannah Montana phenomenon not only churned out some of the best Disney-associated music of its era, but also turned Cyrus into a star, debuting songs under her own name while the series was in production and even after it ended.

Hannah’s glittery pop life enchanted audiences. She inspired many fans, especially young girls, to dream of becoming superstars. This kind of representation built a loyal fan base who saw Miley as a figure encouraging them to pursue their own dreams

Gen Z pop star Sabrina Carpenter, for example, realized through Cyrus’s character that being a singer was ‘exactly who she wanted to be.’ Carpenter would get her big break because of the Miley World Superstar Contest. This contest cast her as Maya in Girl Meets the World by Disney. Not only Carpenter, but Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo stood out as Hannah’s fans.

In a Rolling Stone article, the journalist Brittany Spanos says we are now living in a “Hannah Montana Generation of pop stars”, as the young artists that are trending today are in some way inspired by Montana.

“Young artists who are not just evoking the frilly and bold aesthetic and unapologetically sugary sweet music of the show but also the type of larger-than-life persona Montana had in comparison to ‘real-life’ Stewart.”

Spanos points out that Sabrina Carpenter’s coy, girlish persona in songs like “Feather” and “Please Please Please” aligns with Miley’s high-femme styling. Even Chappell Roan’s songs, which have a confessional tone, feel like the type of songs that an older Hannah Montana would make.

Also, it was through Miley that other Disney-associated careers were launched, including Selena Gomez (who is returning for a special cameo at Hannaversary program), Demi Lovato, and the Jonas Brothers, who, in their early careers, toured with Miley Cyrus.

Hannah Montana’s songs remain relevant to teenage experiences even now. Addressing common feelings such as first love and impostor syndrome, Miley’s music has become an anthem for Millennials and Gen Z teens, soundtracking their youth.

Why is nostalgia so back?

This surge of nostalgia is evident in recent social media trends. Since early 2026, platforms have been flooded with references to 2006 and 2016, as it has now been 20 and 10 years, respectively, since those iconic years ended.

Instagram and other platforms promote 2006 and 2016 as years that shaped pop culture. This nostalgia drives excitement for reboots, as audiences embrace familiar stories while new trends feel uncertain.

Hannah Montana’s return reflects the wave of nostalgia spreading online, especially regarding Disney releases. In 2026, Hilary Duff’s comeback, the upcoming Camp Rock 3, the Jonas Brothers’ world tour, and Disney+’s rebranding of classic content for new audiences, like Wizards of Waverly Place and Descendants, all contribute to this “oldies” revival.

I might even be a rock star: Hannah’s voice

After ending the series in 2011, Miley Cyrus wasn’t allowed to perform any Hannah Montana songs once Disney owned the master recordings and brand rights.

However, in 2024, Cyrus became a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo. This gave her the right to sing them again, to own her voice.

That’s why coming back as Hannah Montana in this episode is really important for Miley, because it also means celebrating her voice ownership.

The secret is out!

Hannah Montana’s special will be released on March 24th, only on Disney+.

————————————————–

The article above was edited by Isabelle Bignardi.

Did you like this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!