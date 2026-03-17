Lollapalooza 2026: What can we expect from Sabrina Carpenter’s Headlining Show?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Choosing Sabrina Carpenter for Lollapalooza‘s lineup was one of the festival’s best choices they could’ve made. Yet, what fans really want to know is: what can they expect from the north american singer at such an event?

Let’s remember some of the highlights from the previous festival shows, like the ALC Festival in Texas last year and MITA Festival in 2023, here in Brazil.

STAGE AND SHOW TIME

Sabrina will be performing on the Budweiser stage, being the last presentation on Friday night, for the total duration of 2 hours, from 9:30pm to 11pm.

Also, it’s expected that the artist will be bringing a complete stage structure, the same she used on her own tour, including the iconic catwalk and scenarios, which will definitely make her show a more immersive experience to all fans.

OUTFITS

The artist has already shown that she’s the best when it comes to wearing incredible stage costumes, most of them referencing themes in relation to countries she’s performing in, or even major holidays, such as her iconic Halloween costumes.

And, of course, Brazil wouldn’t be left out. Fans expect something special and unique, using colors of the Brazilian flag, a lot of sparkle and Sabrina Carpenter’s special touch.

Throughout her tour concert, Sabina has done four outfit changes during a single night. But, given a reduced setlist, Carpenter will most likely stick to doing two costumes while performing at Lollapalooza.

JUNO POSITION

One of the most awaited parts of the show to a lot of fans is the iconic “Juno” position, which happens during the song performance, when Sabrina makes her way to the edge of the catwalk and does a surprise position, including references to past songs or cities she’s performing in.

In Brazil, everyone is expecting something just as amazing as when she did on her previous shows, and the fans are going crazy with the mere idea of it. It is safe to say that we can expect a unique and funny moment on the Lollapalooza stage.

SETLIST

Sabrina Carpenter’s shows are known for their high-energy setlist, featuring fans favorite songs. The singer usually builds the entire performance around songs from her three most recent albums. Hits like “Espresso”, “Because I Liked A Boy” and “Manchild” are the most anticipated moments of the night, with fans eagerly waiting for the North American singer’s interactions.

Other popular tracks like “Good Graces” and “House Tour” also appear throughout her performance, creating an emotional moment between the singer and her fans, while keeping the crowd’s attention on the show.

SURPRISE SONGS

Last, but not least: One of the highlights of the night to most fans is when she decides to add a surprise song to the setlist.

The surprise songs usually happen on the final part of the presentation, along with a “spin the bottle” dynamic to decide which song from her older albums or covers will be performed.

Some fans have said in videos that they hope it will rain on the 20th in hopes to hear Sabrina sing “It’s Raining Men”, a cover she made before on her Primavera Sound performance in Barcelona last year.

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The article above was edited by Mariana Camargo Aguiar.

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