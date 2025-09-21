20 Years of Hannah Montana: 10 songs that still make us sing along

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2006, Disney Channel launched Hannah Montana and introduced the world to the double life of Miley Stewart and her popstar alter ego, played by Miley Cyrus. Between episodes, fictional tours, and even a feature film, the songs from the series became the soundtrack of an entire generation.

In 2026, the show will turn 20, so now it’s the perfect time to remember the songs that shaped the childhood and teenage years of millions of fans. From motivational anthems to unforgettable romantic ballads, here are 10 iconic Hannah Montana songs that still make us sing along.

The Best of Both Worlds (2006)

The song drops as the series’ main vibe, showing Miley’s whole double-life as Hannah. It instantly became the show’s anthem and lowkey iconic, still living rent free in pop culture through memes, edits and nostalgia online. Everyone stans it and it’s straight-up legendary, forever a mood on TikTok and Twitter.

The Climb (2009)

The song appears in Hannah Montana: The Movie as a heartfelt ballad about persistence and dreams. It became arguably the most remembered track of that era.In 2025 Miley performed it once again, moving fans to tears and reaffirming its lasting place in pop culture. Still iconic, it remains a big big vibe online.

Nobody’s Perfect (2007)

The song appears in season 2 and reflects on accepting mistakes while continuing to try. Considered one of the character’s best pop tracks, it later went viral in edits that blend themes of perseverance with Disney nostalgia. Lowkey iconic, it’s still hitting different online.

He Could Be the One (2009)

The song appears in a special episode of Season 3, centered on the love triangle between Miley, Jake, and Jesse. It went on to become Hannah’s most-streamed track on Spotify and continues to fuel romantic TikTok edits today, a true staple for fans.

I’ll Always Remember You (2010)

The song appears in the final season as one of the show’s most emotional moments. It became the anthem that marked the end of the Hannah era and is still remembered in pop culture — timeless bop, even featured in Disney Channel farewell montages.

You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home (2009)

The song appears in Hannah Montana: The Movie and carries a message about never forgetting your roots. It became one of the film’s defining moments and continues to resonate in pop culture, often appearing in trends about “coming home.”

Hoedown Throwdown (2009)

The song appears in Hannah Montana: The Movie as a lively country track with its own choreography. It became a viral dance long before TikTok existed and remains popular today, still taught at parties and featured in dance trends, truly a timeless jam.

Ordinary Girl (2010)

The song appears in Season 4, where Hannah reveals her vulnerability. It became one of the final big hits of the series and later went viral on TikTok in edits reflecting on growing up lowkey iconic and still hits hard for fans.

True Friend (2007)

The song appears in Season 2 and celebrates real friendship. It became a fan favorite and continues to be featured in “friendship songs” playlists, still an iconic fave.

Wherever I Go (2011)

The song appears in the final episode as an emotional farewell ballad. It served as the official closing chapter of the story and stands as a nostalgic open letter to a generation, still hitting fans right in the feels.

Even twenty years later, these songs continue to resonate. For fans who grew up with Hannah Montana or those discovering it now, the music still inspires, evokes memories, and brings people together across generations. Truly, it’s a celebration of the best of both worlds.

__________

The article above was edited by Isabella Messias.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!