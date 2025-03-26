The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a series of shows in the United States and Europe, in the past year, Olivia Rodrigo is finally bringing The GUTS World Tour to Latin America for the first time ever.

In preparation for the show, HC is here to tell you what we can expect from this new Tour of our pop princess.

Festival presentation

Unlike many international artists, Olivia made a point of only performing at major festivals, such as Lollapalooza, where she participated in the editions in Chile, Argentina and now, Brazil.

In an interview to Los Angeles Times, the singer explained why she did not perform in stadiums during her first album’s tour, Sour Tour.

“I don’t think i should skip any stages”, Olivia affirmed.

What was Sour Tour like?

Reviews and articles from vehicles, such as The New York Times, Variety, NYLON and Entertainment point out that the Sour Tour was exciting and energizing thanks to the hits songs on the setlist, like “Driver’s License” and “Brutal”, which were sung live with fervor.

The music critics state that throughout her lyrics, Olivia shows vulnerability in the songs, a characteristic she brings since her first album, bringing a very strong sense of identity to the fans, helping create an atmosphere of intimacy during the concerts.

Olivia’s band was highly praised, mainly for the strong female presence on the instruments and even though it was impactful for the beginning of a career, critics say that Olivia had the potential to expand her stage presence as her career grew, which could be seen during the GUTS Tour in 2024.

New album, New Tour!

With the release of the album GUTS, in September of 2023, Olivia brought a new aesthetic and a new sound focused on pop rock, growing the expectations of a new tour among her fans.

Kicking off The GUTS Tour on February 23, 2024 at the Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California, and scheduled to end in July 2025 in Manchester, England, the Tour brings Olivia Rodrigo to Latin America for the first time, marking an important step in the singer’s career.

On October 29 of 2024, The GUTS World Tour entered the Netflix catalog, allowing fans all over the world to watch one of the concerts. Based on this “documentary”, we can make some suppositions about what we can expect to see at Lollapalooza.

What can we expect from your shows in Brazil?

The striking purple-toned aesthetic, present in Olivia’s first two albums, reaffirms her visual identity, while the rock vibe predominates when she enters the stage, accompanied by guitars, highlighting the strong and vibrant personality that the singer exudes.

Throughout the show, we can see that Olivia is always having fun while performing, bringing excitement to the audience who scream the lyrics of the setlist at the top of their lungs.

With Brazil’s reputation for singing so loud that even the singer can’t hear himself singing, this scenario could and is expected to happen during the Lollapalooza show, possibly shocking Olivia.

Olivia’s choreography highlights the young woman’s stage presence, further entertaining the audience who can dance along with the singer, mainly during “Love is Embarrassing”.

Some songs, like “Driver’s Licence”, from her debut album, are highly awaited by the public, with that in mind, Olivia always makes sure to include them with special touch, whether on guitar, piano or a cappella. Another moment that is really expected between the fans are the costume changes during the show, all of which are very striking and full of glitter.

Olivia is also always interacting with her fans between the songs. So we can definitely expect conversations with the singer and, perhaps, she will even try to speak Portuguese with the audience.

In the documentary, the singer, Chappell Roan, appears as a special guest, singing her hit “HOT TO GO”, with Olivia. Unfortunately, it will be difficult to see a special guest such as Chappell during Lollapalooza, as it’s a festival with a well-defined line-up.

After all, we won’t know what is really going to happen until the day of the festival. So, let’s prepare ourselves by listening to the GUTS World Tour set list until the day arrives.

This article was edited by Malu Panico

