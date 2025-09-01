Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato reunite: is “Camp Rock 3” finally happening?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On August 12th, anyone that was in the Jonas Brothers show in New Jersey witnessed one of those moments that gives any 2000s Disney fan chills.

By the stage in their hometown, Kevin, Joe and Nick were joined by none other than singer and actress Demi Lovato, who made a surprise appearance and performed two of the biggest Camp Rock classics: “This Is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing”. The performance transported the audience straight back to the Disney Channel days, making it an emotional and nostalgic night.

This show is part of the JONAS 20: Living the Dream Tour, celebrating the band’s 20 years old career, with concerts scheduled in stadiums across the United States and Canada.

A partnership that defined a generation

Demi Lovato’s appearance at the Jonas Brothers concert wasn’t just a nostalgic throwback, it was also a symbolic reunion of artists whose careers have been intertwined since the very beginning. To understand the significance of the moment, it’s worth revisiting how it all began.

The Jonas Brothers broke into the music scene in 2007 with the release of their debut studio album It’s About Time. The record put Kevin, Joe and Nick on the pop industry radar, and soon after they made a guest appearance on Hannah Montana, one of Disney’s biggest hits at the time.

Their popularity kept growing, and later that year, they got the opportunity that would change their lives – starring in the Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato was also taking her first steps in show business. In 2007, she starred in the short-form series As the Bell Rings (known in Brazil as Quando Toca o Sino), which aired during commercial breaks on the Disney Channel.

But it was in 2008, when she took on the lead role of Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock, that her career truly took off along with the Jonas Brothers – they became a true phenomenon among the teen audience.

Camp Rock and the rise of the teen icons

Released in 2008, Camp Rock was instantly a massive hit. The blend of music, romance and friendship won over millions of fans around the world. In the film, Joe Jonas played Shane Gray, while Demi played the aspiring singer Mitchie.

After the huge success of Camp Rock in 2008, which won over a legion of fans, Disney wasted no time and released Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, in 2010. The sequel brought back the main characters played by Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, expanding the universe of the first film with new characters, musical rivalries, and even more elaborate performances, cementing the franchise as a phenomenon among the teen audience of the time.

Demi and Joe formed the movie’s main couple and since the first film they quickly became one of the most popular “ships” from Disney Channel’s golden era. Their on-screen chemistry worked so well that the two actually dated in real life, though their relationship ended in 2010.

Talking about relationships, there were also rumors that Demi may have had a brief romance with Nick Jonas around 2016, but neither ever confirmed it.

Fans noticed that after the recent show, Demi only posted photos with Joe and Kevin – which seemed to confirm speculation that her current relationship with Nick might not be as strong – even though Nick himself had shared a photo with her on his own social media.

Despite the ups and downs over the years, there’s no denying – Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers helped shape an entire generation of fans. Their collaborations, especially within the Disney Channel universe, were crucial for both of their careers.

Not only did they starred in iconic films and series, but they also shared stages, co-wrote songs and built a legacy that still resonates in pop culture today.

A celebration, not just a flashback

Demi’s performance and the tour JONAS 20: Living the Dream Tour are more than just a nostalgic flashback, it is a celebration of everything they’ve experienced together. And for fans who grew up listening to “This Is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing”, it was a rare chance to relive a magical era alongside the idols who helped define it.

In an interview on the Chicks In The Office podcast, Demi revealed it was Joe Jonas who invited her to join them on stage. According to her, the request was simple and heartfelt.

“It was something like, ‘Hey, what are you doing next week or on the 10th?'” (…) “‘We’d love to have you come perform “This Is Me’’ and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing’’ with us. You were such a big part of our journey, and vice versa. This show means a lot to us, and we’d love to have you there!'”

The answer was obviously yes, and then Demi joined the Jonas Brothers on stage and brought two of the most iconic Camp Rock hits back to life, moving the crowd and sparking powerful nostalgia.

“It was really cool! Like I said before, it was also very comforting, you know? (…) The Jonas Brothers and I have been through a lot together, and it felt really good to spend time with them.”

Demi also emphasized during the same interview how warmly she was received.

“They thanked me so much for traveling across the country to perform with them. It was all so thoughtful, and I felt truly appreciated. It felt like a healing moment for us. I loved every second of it.”

In the end, it was all about friendship, memories and great music

We can’t really say that Camp Rock 3 is finally happening, but seeing Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers together again on stage, singing hits that marked the childhood and teenage years of so many people, felt like unlocking a treasure of memories through a live show.

For those who grew up watching Disney Channel and dreamed of this reunion, that night in New Jersey was magical. And even though all those years have passed, one thing is clear – some bonds and some songs are truly forever.

