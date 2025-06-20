When did running become the new social status symbol? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking back at a few years before the pandemic, we could say that buying a purse, expensive makeup, or even the latest Nike sneakers was considered a type of social status symbol. It might sound kind of odd, but what if I told you that, nowadays, investing in a healthy lifestyle and self care is considered the newest social status symbol.

But one thing among these is being more romanticized than the others: running. Compared to other sports, it definitely gained more recognition. Which leads us to wonder, why that happened and why running is now a social status symbol?

The rise of the digital running

First, we must analyze the source, more specifically, where the so-called Running Boom began. Much of it can be traced back to social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where both men and women began sharing their daily fitness routines, running playlists, outfit choices, and even progress updates using tracking apps. What started as a personal goal or way to stay accountable, quickly turned into a lifestyle trend.

These short videos and carefully curated posts transformed a sweaty, mundane workout into something aesthetically pleasing and aspirational. The repetition of these idealized portrayals led to a romanticization of running, that is no longer just a physical activity, but a symbol of discipline, productivity, and even attractiveness.

These platforms turned what was once a solitary and sweaty activity into a curated lifestyle. Perfectly timed sunrise jogs, stylish running outfits, and even the post-run smoothies became part of a visual language that screams discipline, success, and self-love. Suddenly, running was no longer just about health, but it became a way to build a personal brand. On Instagram, a ten-kilometer morning run isn’t just exercise, it’s content.

The runway of running

The transformation was fueled by influencers, fitness coaches, and even celebrities who began to promote running as not only essential for the body but for the mind and soul. The aesthetic of the “clean girl” or the “disciplined guy” is tightly connected to the idea of productivity, self-control, and goal-setting-qualities that society increasingly values in a chaotic world. Running, with its simple structure and measurable progress became the perfect metaphor for personal growth.

What also plays into this is the visibility of races and marathons. Completing a marathon now carries the weight of a major life achievement. It’s often celebrated on social media with emotional captions and medal selfies, showing resilience, strength and ambition. And brands quickly caught on; turning running into a marketable identity with luxury gear, exclusive apps, and even curated playlists.

So, when did running become a social status symbol? Definitely not when people started running more, but when it became a performance of lifestyle, control and aspiration. In a world where being “busy” is a badge of honor and self-improvement never stops, running fits perfectly into the narrative of who we want to be seen as: someone always moving forward, literally and figuratively.

_______________________

O artigo acima foi editado por Isabella Messias.

