Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

About a year ago, I bought a pair of running shoes that were designed to cushion my feet. Over this past year, I’ve accumulated about 50 miles on these shoes, which is almost nothing. Considering I run a minimum of 2 miles on each run, I clearly have not utilized the shoes to their full capacity. 

Running has always been fascinating to me. Whenever I would see people running under the sweltering sun, I admired their determination to push through the heat, dehydration, and pain. To me, it seemed like an impossible task, but to them it feels like nothing. Once you reach a runner’s high, it’s possible to do almost anything. It’s something I so desperately want to achieve, especially since many runners say it has been good for their mental health. I want to be able to hit the pavement running, with no care other than what song is playing through my headphones. 

I have attempted to achieve this feeling on multiple occasions, but it never seems like I can crack the code. I also suffer from shin splints — a runner’s worst nightmare. That tightening ache in my shins is a feeling I know all too well and one that I despise. I have done plenty of research to understand why shin splints occur, potential ways to prevent them, and the potential long-term effects. Regardless of how much research I’ve done, I cannot seem to get rid of them. The only time I am able to get rid of them is when I start to overthink my running form, which leads me to run unnaturally.  I know I need to fix my form, but I don’t want to look like a fool while doing it. 

Like many things in my life, I decided to stop overthinking running this past semester. I have to be honest and admit that it’s been a few weeks, but I realized I needed to make running fun for myself. In my journey to understand shin splints, I was exposed to a plethora of running content online, which naturally led to me developing a feeling of inadequacy as I wondered, Why can’t I do this? My inability to run almost seemed embarrassing, but it’s not. Nothing is ever that deep. If I decided to run, getting out and trying to run as much as I can is the best I can do. While it doesn’t mean that I’m signing up for a marathon any time soon, effort is always the most important thing. I may not experience a runner’s high, but the sense of accomplishment I feel after a run is just as good enough. 

Tanmayee Kanagala is a first-year majoring in biomedical sciences and minoring in political science. With aspirations to one day enter the medical field, she enjoys having creative outlets that differ from her future career path.