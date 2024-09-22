What To Expect From The Upcoming A24 Films

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

As cinephiles, we’ve come to expect a certain magic from A24—a studio renowned for its daring storytelling, artistic vision, and ability to push the boundaries of conventional cinema.

From Hereditary’s bone-chilling horror to Lady Bird’s poignant coming-of-age narrative, A24 has built a reputation for delivering films that are both emotionally resonant and visually striking. With their track record, it’s no surprise that their upcoming slate has generated significant buzz among audiences and critics alike.

A24’s Distinctive Legacy

A24 has made its mark by championing unique and often unconventional films. Moonlight, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, is a testament to the studio’s commitment to powerful, introspective storytelling.

Similarly, The Lighthouse captivated viewers with its claustrophobic atmosphere and enigmatic plot. Each film A24 produces is a testament to their belief in the power of storytelling to explore the human condition in ways that are both profound and provocative.

What’s Next?

Looking ahead, A24 is set to continue its tradition of pushing cinematic boundaries with several highly anticipated releases:

We Live in Time

This is one of A24’s highly anticipated films for 2024, directed by the talented John Crowley. Known for his work as an actor in critically acclaimed films, Crowley makes his directorial debut with this deeply emotional drama.

The film features a stellar cast, including the remarkable Florence Pugh and the charismatic Andrew Garfield. Their performances are expected to bring a powerful depth to the narrative, making this a standout release.

The movie will tell us about Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield), two different people that are brought together in a surprise encounter that changed their lives. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken.

We Live in Time Trailer

Set to hit theaters on October 11th, 2024, We Live in Time is generating significant excitement among audiences and critics alike. The combination of Crowley’s directorial vision and the impressive cast has set high expectations. Fans are eager to see how this film will blend emotional storytelling with strong performances, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year.

A Different Man

The film is set to be a compelling release in A24’s 2024 lineup, delving into themes of identity and transformation. Directed by the innovative Aaron Schimberg, known for his unique storytelling approach, the film explores themes of identity and transformation through the story of an aspiring actor, Edward, that undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.

A Different Man boasts a remarkable cast, including Sebastian Stan, Adam Pearson and Renate Reinsve, both renowned for their outstanding performances. Their involvement adds significant star power and anticipation to the project, expected to offer a profound and unsettling look at the human psyche.

A Different Man Trailer

From the glimpses we’ve seen, this film is shaping up to be a visually stunning exploration of identity and self. A24’s signature style —marked by striking visuals and deep emotional resonance— seems to be fully present here, making it a must-watch for anyone interested in cinema that challenges and inspires. This brilliant work from Schimberg will be released on September 20th, 2024.

Heretic

This film promises to dive into the realm of psychological horror, offering a fresh take on a genre that A24 has already redefined with the Hereditary. Expect a gripping narrative that plays with your deepest fears and an unsettling atmosphere that lingers long after the credits roll.

Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods – known for co-writing the thriller A Quiet Place –, Heretic delves into supernatural themes and psychological horror. It’ll be released on November 15th, 2024, starring an amazing cast, Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East.

The story will show us two young missionaries that are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant), becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

Heretic Trailer

Fans of the duo’s previous work are eagerly awaiting this new venture, which promises to deliver their signature blend of suspense and emotional depth. It’ll be released

The Brutalist

The Brutalist is set to be a standout release from A24 in 2024. This film has generated significant excitement for its innovative approach to narration and its promise of a unique cinematic experience. Helmed by the distinguished Brady Corbet known for their directorial vision, the film is expected to deliver a visually captivating and emotionally engaging story.



“Escaping post-war Europe, visionary architect László Toth arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes. On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost”.

The cast is a major draw, featuring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce, who bring their considerable talent and star power to the project. Their involvement adds significant allure, promising compelling performances that are sure to resonate with audiences.

While the release date for The Brutalist has not yet been announced, early glimpses and teasers suggest that the film will live up to the high expectations set by A24’s storied legacy. With its compelling themes and top-tier cast, the film is expected to be a major highlight of the year’s cinematic offerings.

Audience Anticipation

The anticipation for these upcoming releases is palpable. A24’s ability to consistently deliver thought-provoking and aesthetically distinct films has created a loyal following eager to see what’s next. Social media is abuzz with fan theories, early reactions, and high expectations. The studio’s knack for cultivating intrigue and excitement around their films means that even the smallest details are scrutinized and celebrated.

As we await these new releases, it’s clear that A24’s future endeavors will continue to captivate and challenge audiences. Their commitment to originality and excellence ensures that each film is a unique journey worth experiencing. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the A24 phenomenon, these upcoming films are bound to offer something extraordinary.

Stay tuned and prepare for another chapter in A24’s remarkable cinematic journey. The best is yet to come.

The article above was edited by Ana Carolina Micheletti.

