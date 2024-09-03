Get me a Mubi Bag, please! Are people more interested in movies or is it just a trend?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Having a Letterboxd account or Mubi subscription is one of the easiest ways to identify a cinephile these days, right? Suddenly, some of your friends are fond of movies and write silly reviews about the latest A24 film. Is there something different or have people always had this deep love for cinema?

Is being a film buff a lifestyle?

Movie fans haven’t escaped the various stereotypes created on the internet or the jokes that surround them. Posts like “Cinephile Starter Pack” or the famous Mubi Bag are some examples that reinforce the idea that this cultural activity can be almost like a lifestyle that shape your personality, and you just base yourself on what is trending in the cinematic world.

These controversies and jokes are usually intended to discredit this hobby. Some believe that all this cinematic appeal is nothing more than online hype, as it is difficult to find someone who wants to spend more than an hour watching anything.

The impact of streaming services

Facilitated access to a larger catalog of films contributes to this interest in exploring the seventh art and that’s why streaming services tend to be the gateway to discover works considered cult or underground.

According to Digital Trends, the most famous streaming service in the world – Netflix – has more than 250 million subscribers, which means that the consumption of non-popular movies and series is increasing, in special when it comes to foreign projects with no recognition, and more people have their curiosity aroused.

The changes in film consumption

How culture is consumed nowadays influences several aspects, such as social media and their boundless possibilities for interaction. Apps like Letterboxd and TV Time encourage people to “invest” in this pastime, as they can review motion pictures, rate them, create watchlists, and, probably the most fun, interact with friends and keep up their opinions too.

Using other tools like TikTok also helps to bring the public closer to a certain cast, which creates a connection that captivates the desire to explore more of the projects that feature those actors.

Edits, for example, have a gigantic and infinite reach within the platform and have been one of the main factors that lead to the popularization of a project, as happened with Jacob Elordi in Saltburn.

These strategies work very well, especially when promoting relevant films or important awards.

Sense of belonging

In a world of different aesthetics and social niches, it’s normal for cultural movements to apply to this issue. Being part of a group usually brings a sense of belonging and happiness, which is why society is full of “buffs”.

The controversy over who is “fan enough” will never end, as there will always be those who think that the cinephile’s room is too crowded with people who have been under some pressure to find their place and are now nothing more than “posers” taking up space.

Therefore, supporting cinema and other art forms remains essential, regardless of who knows how to appreciate it more or less. After all, no one needs to sign a specialization contract to have fun, right?

