Brazilian cinema emerged in the 1980s with the screening of short films in Rio de Janeiro, introducing a cinematic expression that captured the daily life of European cities. From this starting point, Brazil witnessed the development of a rich and diverse cinematic trajectory, shaped by the country’s social, political and cultural influences. Over the decades, national cinema has evolved to reflect Brazil’s diverse realities and historical periods, contributing to the construction of cultural identity.

Despite its importance and diversity, the cinema continues to face significant challenges in terms of recognition and appreciation. Even with its varied artistic expressions and engaging narratives, national cinema often doesn’t receive its due prominence and support. In this context, director and actress Cynthia Falabella highlights the influence of Brazilian cinema on national society and explores the possible reasons behind its undervaluation in an interview with Her Campus.

What is the importance of Brazilian cinema?

“Valuing national cinema means recognizing our own essence, understanding our culture and reality,” says Cynthia. According to the actress, Brazilian cinema is believed to be a way of transmitting and preserving the country’s identity, with the aim of making viewers feel emotional and reflect on the country’s historical, social and political situations.

Many products are produced to show the reality of the nation or even to criticize an important event. “They reflect on our society, with all its challenges, beauties and difficulties, and connect us deeply with who we are. As someone who comes from a theater background and lives art intensely, I see national cinema as a powerful means of transformation and unity,” he explains. Thus, giving value to the national film industry is giving value to its own people and, above all, to their stories.

The reasons for the lack of appreciation

The director believes that education is an essential element for good cultural and ethical knowledge.

“Encouraging programs in schools that focus on valuing Brazilian cinema and understanding our culture can be fundamental. In my view, this not only helps to form a human being who is more aware of their cultural identity, but also encourages interest in national productions from an early age. This cultural education in schools could be the first step towards reversing the tendency to overvalue foreign cinema, especially American cinema, reinforcing the importance of recognizing and valuing what is ours in such a diverse and rich Brazil. So much history, so many beautiful things to tell…”.

In short, another part of the responses revealed a lack of interest from the public, associated with social prejudice. The international industries, especially the American ones, have established a pattern in which cinematographic language is molded and pasteurized, resulting in films that guarantee commercial success. The population is used to movies that follow this formula, which leads to different productions, such as national ones, being rejected and often criticized by viewers.

There is unequal competition with the American film industry, which has a significant monopoly. Those with limited access to cultural diversity tend to follow the established path, consuming more widely disseminated products.

However, fighting for visibility in the country is still a major difficulty, since very few cinemas are willing to show small, national and start-up distributors. You can’t make a movie popular if it can’t be seen. It is to be hoped that, over time, the industry will be able to overcome these obstacles that are so present in the cultural reality, thus achieving greater space and representation in the cinematographic world.

How about trying to start consuming Brazilian filmography? Here are some suggestions of Brazilian films and series for you to watch and give prestige to national culture

Cidade de Deus

Buscapé is a poor, black and sensitive young man who grows up in a world of violence. He lives in Cidade de Deus, a carioca favela known for being one of the most violent places in Rio. Frightened by the possibility of becoming a bandit, Buscapé is saved from his fate by his talent as a photographer, which allows him to pursue a career in the profession. It is through his gaze behind the camera that he analyzes the daily life of the favela in which he lives, where violence seems to be endless.

Available on Netflix

Os Outros

The plot follows two families who clash after their teenage children fight in the condominium where they live.

Available on Globoplay

Sessão de Terapia

The main setting of the series is a psychoanalysis office and it follows the therapist’s daily life, both personally and professionally. In each episode, the viewer has the opportunity to follow the story of a new patient.

Available on Globoplay

O Auto da Compadecida

The movie is about the adventures of João Grilo and Chicó, two poor northeasterners who live off scams to survive. They are always deceiving the people of a small village, including the dreaded cangaceiro Severino de Aracaju, who chases them around the region.

Available on Globoplay and Amazon Prime

Bom dia, Verônica

Verônica Torres is a police clerk who works in a homicide police station in São Paulo. Married with two children, her routine is interrupted when she witnesses the shocking suicide of a young woman.

Available on Netflix

Nosso Sonho

The plot portrays the trajectory of Claudinho & Buchecha, the most successful Brazilian funk melody duo of all time. The story of a friendship that becomes a force for overcoming and conquest.

Available on Amazon Prime

