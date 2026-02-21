Wagner Moura is an Oscar nominee: get to know the career that led him there

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wagner Moura started 2026 breaking records. In the very first days of the year, we got to see a Brazilian man up in the stages of the Golden Globes award ceremony. But that wasn’t the first stage he was in. The now internationally recognized actor first stepped onto a stage more than twenty years earlier, several miles away from the US.

How it all started

Wagner Moura knew what he was made for from a very young age. At sixteen, the aspiring actor had already stepped on many stages of Salvador, the city he was born, and began acting in plays. Little did he know that was only the beginning of a lifetime career.

After years on stage, he gained recognition in Brazil in 2000 His nationwide recognition came with the play A Máquina, in which he acted with the famous actors Lázaro Ramos and Vladimir Britcha. It was also in that same year that Wagner got to see himself on the big screen for the first time, having a small participation in the movie Sabor da Paixão.

The year it all changed

Little by little the roles got bigger and after being in a couple of tv shows and movies in Brazil; such as Deus é Brasileiro (2003), Carandiru (2003) and A Lua Me Disse (2005) Wagner started to make a name for himself that would never be forgotten.

But it was in the year of 2007 that he brought to life some of his best-known characters. In the film industry, the actor got especially well known that year for playing Boca in the movie Ó Pai Ó (2007) and Capitão Nascimento in Tropa de Elite (2007). However, it wasn’t only there that Wagner left an impression. Also in 2007, he played a role in the soap opera Paraíso Tropical (2007) as the villain Olavo, and got to be a part of Brazilian families’ screens everyday.

By then, everyone in Brazil knew who Wagner Moura was, and most importantly, what he was able to do in front of a screen. Soon, he would also be known all around the world.

On the way to Hollywood

After starring in Tropa de Elite (2007) Wagner started to make his way into Hollywood. The movie was a worldwide success, which led to its sequel in 2010. In 2013, he officially walked through Hollywood´s doors in the movie Elysium and only two years after that, Wagner got the lead role in the series Narcos (2015), in which he got nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama in the Golden Globes (2016). Unfortunately, he did not win at the time.

From that moment on, he started to add many other international performances to his career, such as Wasp Network (2019), The Gray Man (2022) and Civil War (2024).

Behind the scenes

After decades of being in front of the screen, Wagner decided to try something new, this time, behind the scenes. In 2019, he directed the movie Marighella.

The film launched internationally in 2019, but only got to be in Brazilian theaters by 2021, due to several bureaucracies it had to face. Wagner himself even called that difficulty to be launched in Brazil, a censorship.

Oscar Winner?

Ten years after his first Golden Globe nomination, Wagner was nominated once again; and this time, he won, receiving the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for his role in O Agente Secreto. Now, he is in the running for an Academy Award.The nomination comes at a very good time for the Brazilian movie industry.

After the massive international success of I’m Still Here (2024) last year, the public has high expectations for what’s in store this year for Secret Agent (2025). The movie was nominated in four different categories and has Wagner Moura running for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Whether or not he takes home the Oscar, his trajectory has already secured his place among the most influential Brazilian actors of his generation.

