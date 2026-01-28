The Golden Globes Set the Stage With Gorgeous Outfits

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The film awards season has just gotten started, with the Golden Globes setting the stage. The Golden Globes were held on Jan. 11, making it one of the first televised award shows of the year. Most televised award shows will feature their usual mix of the best and worst outfits from the night. Although, that wasn’t the case this year. There must have been something in the air, because almost every celebrity had an amazing outfit. Today, I will be highlighting my favorite outfits from the night.

Jennifer Lawrence

First, I wanted to start with the iconic Jennifer Lawrence. She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her acclaimed leading role in her new film, Die My Love. She wore custom Givenchy and Swarovski jewelry. I really love the sheer floral moment; it’s giving an Old Hollywood vibe. It also reminds me of the 2024 Met Gala “Garden of Time” theme. I also really loved the mini shawl with the matching florals.

Amanda Seyfried

Next is Amanda Seyfried, who was nominated for not one, but two Golden Globes. She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy for her stunning performance in The Testament of Anne Lee. As well as Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Long Bright River. She wore Versace for the night, and it looked amazing on her. Some may say the dress seemed a bit basic, but I think it was perfect. Not only was it the perfect length, but I also loved the little mummy wraps around the dress. It seems very fitting for Seyfried.

Ayo Edebiri

Next is one of my favorite actresses, Ayo Edebiri. She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in one of the best series, The Bear. I really loved the off-the-shoulder moment with the dress. I also loved her hair that matched the dress; the bob is perfect for her, and I hope she keeps it. She wore custom Chanel for the night, and while Chanel doesn’t always have the best looks, this one was an exception.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson has just gotten started, and she really conveyed that with her look from the night. She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her lead role in Hedda. She wore custom Balenciaga for the night, and I really loved the gold sequins throughout the dress; it reminded me of the Golden Globe Award itself. In other pictures, I saw she wore gloves and a cape as accessories with the dress, but I’m happy she decided not to wear them for the night.

Ariana Grande

Of course, I could not forget one of the most stunning looks from the night, the one and only Ariana Grande. She wore custom Vivienne Westwood and was styled by Law Roach. She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good. Not only was the dress stunning, but I was also so excited to see her hairstyle. The iconic ponytail reminded me so much of her album, Positions. I really liked how she’s changing the vibe up from her Wicked: For Good press tour. It seems she’s ready to finish the Wicked era and begin a new one for her upcoming tour.

Teyana Taylor

Finally, the outfit I thought stole the show was Teyana Taylor’s. Taylor wore a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture for the night. She was nominated and won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in the Oscar-nominated movie One Battle After Another. I really loved this dress, not only for the jewelry on the back, but also for the long drape around her neck.

Overall, these outfits were among the most stunning of the night. Hopefully, the more we go into this film awards season, the more the nominees and those invited step it up. Maybe we’ll see something more unique for the Oscars from Teyana Taylor since she was nominated.