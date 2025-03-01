Never again! Here are three films that show why dictatorship should never happen again

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The whole world is affected by the story of the Oscar nominated movie I’m Still Here, directed by Walter Salles, which adapts Marcelo Rubens Paiva‘s autobiographical book. The plot depicts the story of Eunice Paiva (played by Fernanda Torres), who faces the disappearance of her husband, former deputy Rubens Paiva (played by Selton Mello), during Brazil‘s military dictatorship.

For those who watched the movie and are interested in stories that depict dictatorships and the dark periods that plagued nations across Latin America, Her Campus has selected three must-see films set during the military regimes in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. These films explore powerful narratives of resistance, pain, and hope, revealing how authoritarianism affected generations and shaped the history of these countries.

1. No

The film No (2012), directed by Pablo Larraín, portrays a pivotal chapter in Chilean history: the 1988 referendum to decide whether or not to continue Augusto Pinochet‘s dictatorship. Starring Gael García Bernal, the film follows the story of René Saavedra, an advertising executive who leads the ‘No’ campaign, aimed at convincing the Chilean people to reject Pinochet’s continued rule.

The plot highlights the importance of advertising and creative communication in a repressive regime. The film demonstrates how the ‘No’ campaign, with its positive and hopeful message, was able to mobilize the Chilean population. Visually, the film faithfully recreates the footage from the time of the referendum, preserving the original images through meticulous editing. No is a powerful portrayal of democracy, peaceful resistance, and the strength of the popular voice. The film was nominated for an Oscar for Best International Feature Film.

2. Argentina 1985

Argentina 1985 is a 2022 film directed by Santiago Mitre that tells the story of the historic Trial of the Military Juntas, which took place in 1985. This trial marked a pivotal moment when the military dictatorship was held accountable, leading to the conviction and subsequent sentencing of those responsible for the genocidal regime that ruled Argentina from 1976 to 1983.

It is a film inspired by real events, narrated by prosecutors Julio Strasser (Ricardo Darín) and Luis Moreno Ocampo (Peter Lanzani), who brought the leaders of the dictatorship to trial and defied fear, political pressure, and threats to make democracy a reality.

The story focuses on the struggle for memory, truth, and justice in a country shaken by forced disappearances, assassinations, torture, and exile. It features a range of tones, from drama to subtle comedy, and illustrates how a group of young lawyers defied fear while defending a democracy that was just beginning to take shape.

Argentina 1985 was widely acclaimed by critics, winning the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film and receiving an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film.

3. Marighella

The film Marighella (2019), directed by Wagner Moura, tells the story of Carlos Marighella (Seu Jorge), a politician, writer, and guerrilla fighter who became one of the key symbols of armed resistance against Brazil’s military dictatorship. Set in the 1960s, the film portrays the final years of Marighella’s life, focusing on his struggle against the authoritarian regime and his efforts to mobilize society to confront repression.

The plot follows the actions of the group led by Marighella, which, faced with censorship, torture, and political persecution, led them to take up arms as a way of fighting the regime. The film also explores the character’s human side, moments of his relationship with his son, his faith in the revolution, and the consequences of his resistance.

Marighella stands out for its direct and intense approach, bringing up questions about freedom, democracy, and human rights. After facing delays and challenges to be released in Brazil, the film was applauded at international premieres, such as the Berlin Film Festival, and praised for Seu Jorge’s performance and Wagner Moura’s striking direction.

Dictatorship never again!

The existence of films depicting such brutal periods in Latin American history is extremely important, as they play a fundamental role in preserving collective memory and strengthening historical awareness. These works not only document the horrors and devastating consequences of authoritarian regimes, but also offer a critical reflection on the lasting impact of censorship, repression, torture and forced disappearances that have marked generations.

By addressing these narratives, the films reinforce the essential message that “dictatorship never again”, reminding us that freedom and democracy are fragile achievements that require constant vigilance. In addition to preserving the memories of the victims and their families, these productions play a crucial role in the search for justice by exposing those responsible for state crimes and highlighting the importance of accountability for building fairer and more democratic societies.

In a context where revisionist and authoritarian discourses are still emerging, these audiovisual narratives act as instruments of resistance, ensuring that the past is not forgotten and that the mistakes made are not repeated.

