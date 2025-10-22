Spinning VS running: which one wins the health race?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many wellness’ influencers have grown significantly in recent months because the trend right now is to be healthy, whether by doing weight training, playing soccer, running, or cycling.

On TikTok or Instagram, seeing someone post their running workout or spinning class has become normal and started influencing thousands of people to try a new sport. But which one should I choose? Is it better to focus on improving the pace or the road?

Let’s find out all the benefits of these two popular social media sports!

Spinning

Who would have thought that classes on stationary bikes would be such a hit, right? The classes are usually lively, with instructors and loud music, keeping the energy high the whole session! Also, it’s one of those sports where you focus 100% and leave no room for any “inner voice.” Ironically, it’s your moment to rest, girl! Besides putting you in a very “relaxed” vibe, spinning has many benefits and can be a great ally in self-care!

Let’s discover everything this powerful bike can do for you:

One of the main benefits is weight loss, as the calorie burn in a spinning class is huge. In only 45 minutes, you can burn an average of 400 calories. Spinning also helps increase lean mass by toning lower body muscles like quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, glutes, and abs. Additionally, it’s a low-impact exercise, which is joint- and knee-friendly since your weight is supported by the bike, making it ideal for beginners or those recovering from an injury.

Beyond those benefits, spinning is excellent for heart health, improving heart rate and aerobic endurance. It also helps with stress and anxiety control, as practicing the sport becomes a moment to disconnect from the world, with your attention 100% focused on the bike and your own body.

Running

Waking up early on Sunday, putting on the right sneakers, and increasing your pace can be the perfect plan for those who have gotten into running!

Today, running has become much more than just a sport; it’s the perfect way to meet new people, challenge yourself with every kilometer and gain more and more health. Being in motion means being healthy, but do you know what else running can give you?

One of the biggest benefits is weight loss, as running is a high-calorie-burning sport. On average, every 5 km burns around 250 calories. It also reduces the risk of diseases such as diabetes, stroke, heart attack, and depression, since it strengthens the cardiovascular and immune systems and increases the production of hormones like endorphins.

Running can also improve sleep quality by regulating the circadian cycle, as it stimulates the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin, which later turns into melatonin.Additionally, running improves physical conditioning by helping you control your breathing and strengthen lower body muscles. It’s also an accessible sport because you don’t need an expensive gym, just a good pair of sneakers and a street or park to start your new routine!

The perfect active combo

What if we combine the best of both worlds? What would be the result?It would be great! Spinning is a good alternative to help recover after an intense running workout, in addition to strengthening different muscles than running!

Actually, the important thing is to stay active. So, choose your favorite (or combine both) and start training. Just don’t forget to respect your body and be aware of your limits!

