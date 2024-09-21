New York Fashion Week’s Beauty Trends That We Are Obsessed About

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The international fashion season has kicked off, marking September with fashion shows all around the world. The New York Fashion Week – which ran from September 6 to the previous Wednesday (11) – was the first to showcase the summer 2025 collections. This event brought to the heart of Manhattan 60 runway shows, previewing the summer trends for 2025.

Although the event is over, it’s undeniable that the beauty trends presented on the runways will linger in our memories for some time – and we’re not just talking about the infamous pink lipstick. We kept our eyes quite opened to all the different colors, textures, styles and, below, we explore some of the standout beauty trends from NYFW that – we guarantee– are not leaving our minds so soon.

Sandy Liang’s pink lips

Whether you love it or hate it, there’s no way to deny: the pink lipstick made a notable comeback at New York Fashion Week. Back to the 2010s era, when the iconic M.A.C. Cosmetics Snob lipstick was a hit among celebrities like Paris Hilton, Rihanna, and Britney Spears, Sandy Liang’s show featured the controversial frosty pink shade.

With a hint of violet, beauty artist Romy Soleimani’s creation gives the lips a slightly muted appearance, creating a striking effect. Despite its lightness, it’s impossible not to notice. The makeup for the show was also paired with a natural, minimalist complexion, and minimal blush.

Sandy Liang’s runway was just a confirmation of the nostalgic shade’s return and one of the biggest indicators was that the color reappeared in M.A.C’s portfolio this year with a renewed formula, and the news made a significant splash on the internet.

Glass skin at Gurung

The “no-makeup” look was a highlight of this NYFW edition, with models showcasing nearly bare faces and an emphasis on natural glow. The Prabal Gurung show exemplified this trend with the “glass skin” effect, where models displayed luminous skin with a glass-like finish.

The makeup artist Sil Bruinsma was in charge of the skincare for the show. And no, it’s not incorrect. The show’s technical sheet mentioned that Bruinsma’s work for the New York brand was described as skincare, emphasizing that the lack of makeup highlighted the importance of a well-maintained routine and that we can achieve a healthy and radiant look without many products.

Eyeliner, a classic from Herrera

The same “glass skin” effect made quite an appearance at Carolina Herrera’s show, opting to leave the skin with the look “just did my skincare”. Although the voice was to wear the minimum makeup possible, one item did not escape the hands of the makeup artist Sami Visser: the classic black eyeliner.

Unlike some modern interpretations, Visser followed the recipe word by word and opted for the timeless winged liner. The sharp, medium-thickness line extended from the waterline to the tip of the eyelid, combining classic elements with a contemporary twist.

Brown (or gray?) at Kim Shui

Apparently TikTok wasn’t wrong and brown continues to be a major trend, but a new nuance emerged at New York Fashion Week: the cool, grayish brown. Kim Shui’s show featured this shade on both eyes and lips, with beauty crafted by Romero Jennings.

The look included a slightly smudged contour, creating a sophisticated and modern appearance. This new take on brown highlights the evolving nature of neutral tones and their adaptation to create innovative looks.

Smokey eyes… not basic?

The smokey eye style also featured prominently across NYFW runways. Designers like Area, Christian Sipriano, and Jonathan Cohen incorporated smoky black pencil lines, varying from subtle waterline applications to inverted eyeliner designs.

More than one runway saw this style? Yeah, that will definitely be a trend to follow for a while. And don’t forget how the smokey eye can be updated, mixing classic elements with fresh interpretations.

White eyeshadow: it’s a favorite!

In addition to the hair pulled back with a wet finish, the beauty at the Alaïa runway also featured makeup by Pat McGrath, which varied between two styles. One was the highly popular “no-makeup”, and the second option highlighted blended white eyeshadow.

A classic look from the 90s and 2000s, white eyeshadow is often used in the inner corners of the eyes, but Naeem Khan’s show also used the makeup item and confirmed the return of futuristic looks. In his runway, the color leaned towards metallic and extended beyond the eyelids, forming a kind of mask around the eyes.

PatBo’s metallic mix

The only Brazilian brand at NYFW, PatBo’s runway beauty was created by Lavoisier, Eudora’s makeup artist. The expert was responsible for two distinct looks for the show: one with a fresh, clean complexion and the other highlighting a mix of precious metals.

The collection presented by PatBo was primarily inspired by the butterfly, reflected in soft tones like blush pink, brown, wine, and off-white, along with metallic details in silver and gold. According to Lavoisier, the main challenge was to balance glamour with modernity.

To achieve this effect, the makeup artist reveals: “To create a metallic rain on the eyes, we used three different metallic eyeshadows, tailored to each model’s skin tone, to highlight beauty in a sophisticated and bold way. Every detail was designed to harmonize with the pieces, without losing impact on the runway, while maintaining a vibrant and healthy skin vibe.”

And don’t think it is over: metallics were also present on the models’ nails – among them, Alessandra Ambrósio -who led the lineup – and Camila Queiroz. The tip of the day is: want to look like these two Brazilian icons? Opt for nail art with golden details, a great way to vary your look while keeping it delicate.

That’s bold, Luar

Luar confirmed: the more gel, the better! Riding the wave of classic style, many brands showcased loose hair during Fashion Week, which also did not go unnoticed. However, it was Raul Lopez’s brand that fully embraced the wet look, whether by structuring baby hairs or slicking hair back.

The bold statement extended beyond the hair, as the makeup was equally striking. Featuring erased eyebrows with black fabric mimicking leather, the gothic-inspired look included slightly smoked eyeliner, false lashes, and contouring in cool brown tones. Black lipstick and defined edges completed the whole ensemble.

