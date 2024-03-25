8 NYFW runway guests reveal shopping secrets, talk outfits and change in the fashion industry

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NYU chapter.

Regardless of being on the outskirts of Chelsea, a few blocks away from the closest subway station, the Starrett-Lehigh building has considerable foot traffic as it hosts New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter lineup. Paparazzi line the street taking pictures as people arrive, they flock like pigeons to the extravagantly dressed guests. The designer’s guests remain collected, sometimes they pause and pose ignoring the clock ticking down to the start of the show. It is 15 minutes past the scheduled 3 p.m. start time, and not all the guests have entered. Some get locked out proving fashionably late is sometimes too late.

I took it upon myself to ask a few of the best dressed talked about their outfits, these interviews have been edited.

Photo by Marbella Ramirez Arrazola

Emily Robinson (left) and Emily Natali (right)

Is this your first show?

ER: I attended Paris Haute Couture Week in the summer of 2022 and I’ve been to two New York Fashion Weeks, this will be my third.

EN: I went to FIT years back so I used to go to a lot of shows back then. Recently, I have gone to just Pamela Roland because my friend works for her.

You remind me of Marie Antoinette; was that the theme?

EN: We didn’t plan it that way, but we’re like Marie Antoinette prom.

ER: We’re giving Valentine’s Day prom vibes with her in the suit and me in the gown. Mine is a Selkie dress.

EN: Mine’s Pamela Roland, I got it from a sample sale and I altered it for my body type because it was a little too small but now it fits and I love it.

Photo by Marbella Ramirez Arrazola

Who is your wardrobe inspiration?

ER: Betsey Johnson, the 2000s era.



EN: Early 2000s Uptown Girls’ Molly Gunn, Courtney Love, Gwen Stefani from No Doubt. We’re inspired by sugar and spice* when we’re working together

*Sugar and spice refers to pairing the sweet and girly aesthetic with a edgier and darker aesthetic.

Photo by Marbella Ramirez Arrazola

Wasim Fakhoury

This jacket is a statement piece, tell me about it.

I bought it in a thrift shop and I wanted to make it like a look for Fashion Week. I was very inspired by Pharrell, cowboys for the hat. Then I was like, let me just take it from there, make it a mix of some street style but also Western in a way.

Where is your go-to place for buying clothes?

I google search “vintage shops near me” and go to the nearest place, but mostly I go to a place in West Village, called Madame Matovu.

What is the change you want to see in the fashion industry?

I’d like to see less uniforms. I like when someone shows their personality. So I’d like to see more statement pieces, some self-expression and way less uniforms.

Photo by Marbella Ramirez Arrazola

Wendy Sy

Tell me about your bag.

This bag is from Daphne Italy. My friend Valentina makes it, she makes such great unique pieces.

Is this your first fashion show?

I’ve been doing this for over 10 years. I went to FIT, now I work in the media industry.

Where do you shop?

I like a mix of everything from modern to vintage. I love stores like Nordstrom; Bergdorf Goodman is my absolute favorite. And local NYC brand designers who do their jobs because they’re passionate about it.

What is the change you want to see in the fashion industry?

Keeping it more inclusive. The more that people feel like they can relate, the better. It is for everyone, from brands to everyday people. I think fashion is fun. There are never any rules and I think the best thing brands can do is make size-inclusive pieces.

Photo by Marbella Ramirez Arrazola

Rafael Yau Lee

Who are you wearing?

The green asymmetrical blazer with the skirt is by Dixon Lim, all the way from Malaysia. This crystal jacket is from Valmont.

Where do you shop for clothes?

My go to places are the sample sale. I’m big on sample sales. If you want to wear luxury, it’s always the best place to get top-of-the-line designers for the least price.

Who is your wardrobe inspiration?

I really don’t look up to anybody. I do it by feeling. And my style is no match to anybody else’s style. It’s my own style. I don’t follow trends, you got to keep people excited. If you follow trends you look like everybody else.

What is one change you want to see in the fashion industry?

I want more Men’s Fashion Days.

Photo by Marbella Ramirez Arrazola

Leah Seneca

What was the aesthetic today?

I was going for a 50s pink polka dot look because I love pink. I have these heels that I designed myself. They actually tell the time. One turns on digitally and the other is manual so you can read it. I’m launching them on my website soon.

Who is your wardrobe inspiration?

Sarah Jessica Parker.

What is the change you want to see in the fashion industry?

The 2000s are coming back so I feel they should be more prominent. People shouldn’t be afraid to wear a skirt over jeans or a skirt over pants.

Robert Pauley III

What are you wearing today?

I am wearing myself. I am a menswear designer specializing in suiting. Today I wanted to do a little bit of Black History Month with a little bit of black power. The old black leather, the beret, the black sunglasses, but I also wanted to bring some glam to it with this Mongolian wool coat which is very in for a fall/winter 24.

How do you keep your Mongolian wool clean?

I don’t wear it very often. This is the second time that I’m wearing this coat. I actually came on the subway with this. It is 60 inches long, so I lift it up to make sure that it’s not dragging on the ground and I’m not touching people too much.

When you’re not wearing yourself, what are you wearing?

Uniqlo, when I’m not dressed up, I’m dressed down.

What is the change you want to see in the fashion industry?

Access to bigger platforms for some of the emerging designers. We always see the big names, but there’s so many emerging designers that are doing great things, and they don’t get the same type of shine.

Ramil Carr

What is the theme of your outfit?

It’s polka dots. Polka dots are very classic but still bold. I like to dress bold and dramatic. You don’t see a lot of polka dots in menswear so I want to bring it.

Who is your wardrobe inspiration?

Machine Gun Kelly, Biggie Smalls, and Teddy Pendergrass.

What is the change you want to see in the fashion industry?

I want to see plus-size inclusivity. Big people like to dress too. That’s why I started to make my own clothes. Big people’s clothes, most of them are boring. I don’t like to look boring just playing like I’m going to church, going to a funeral or interview. I like dramatic, loud, fun, fashion-forward stuff.

These fashion connoisseurs all come from different places in their fashion journeys and buy their clothes at various places. Fashion week is not the only time to show off your style and New York is the best place to experiment, just walk by FIT, they do it all the time.